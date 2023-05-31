Hitler pencil up for auction ‘tainted beyond redemption’, says Holocaust campaigner

The silver-plated pencil is just one of a number of historical items going under the hammer at Bloomfield Auctions next week

The son of a Holocaust survivor has said that a pencil that once belonged to Hitler is “tainted beyond redemption” as he called for it be withdrawn from a Belfast auction.

The silver-plated pencil is just one of a number of historical items going under the hammer at Bloomfield Auctions next week. It believed to have been a birthday present given to the former Nazi dictator by his partner Eva Braun in 1941.

But the founder of Holocaust Awareness Ireland, Oliver Sears, said that making money out of such material is “immoral and unethical".

"The arguments for trading in this material are very thin,” he stated in a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Bloomfield Auctions, Karl Bennett.

“There is an abundance of such material in museums around the world and, if there is a place for these items, that is surely where they belong," he wrote.

"However, making money out of such material is immoral and unethical. There is a very good reason why most auction houses refuse to handle this material, including Sotheby's and Christie's. Simply put, this material is tainted beyond any mitigation or redemption.

"There is only one reason to go ahead with the sale and that is to make money, regardless of the circumstances. The very idea that anyone should make money out of the suffering of the millions murdered in the Holocaust is shameful."

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Bennett said that while he "respects those people who may feel offended or may feel hurt by the items that we're selling, I firmly believe that these pieces will end up in serious military collections".

He denied any attempt at profiteering, saying these items are of historical military significance. He also suggested the pencil could be purchased by a "well-known museum".

The sale of Nazi memorabilia is illegal in some European countries, including Germany, Austria and France. However, there is no ban on such sales in the UK or Ireland.

Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said she intends to introduce a private member’s bill that outlaws the sale of Nazi memorabilia.

"Other countries like Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and Brazil have done similar.

"I think it is a very fitting thing to do because it's absolutely repulsive that anybody should seek to profit from the most horrendous regime in memory," she told Morning Ireland.

The pencil, originally bought by a collector at an auction in 2002, has an inscription in German, ending in “Eva”, and has the initials “AH”.

The sale of wide-ranging historical items at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast on 6 June will also include an original signed photograph of Hitler and a rare hand-written pardon by Queen Victoria dated to 1869 for Irish rebels convicted of treason.

Mr Bennett said they expected interest from around the world.

“The importance of Hitler’s engraved personal pencil lies in the fact that it helps to unravel a hidden piece of history, giving a unique insight into Hitler’s personal relationships, which he scrupulously kept hidden from the public eye,” he said.

“Much of Hitler’s personal appeal during his dictatorship derived from his carefully constructed identity as the father of the German nation, who rejected personal connection in favour of loyalty to his country.

“This love token of a personalised pencil from Eva on his birthday helps reveal the deception behind Hitler’s public facade.”

He added that he could understand why people may have reservations about selling and collecting items belonging to the dictator.

“But for me, as a high-end collector of militaria items, they preserve a piece of our past and should be treated as historical objects, no matter if the history they refer to was one of the darkest and most controversial in recorded history,” he said.