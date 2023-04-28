Historic Dublin post box removed after repeated human excrement ‘attacks’

An Post said they have taken the decision to remove the old post box due to the “likelihood of repeat behaviour”.

A number of older postboxes in Dublin date from the last century and retain the British monarch's monogram

A historic Dublin postbox, which is more than 100 years old, has been removed due to repeated dumping of human excrement.

The postbox, at the junction of Bath Street and Chapel Avenue in Ringsend, has been subject to “repeated attacks” and has been deemed a health hazard to An Post staff.

An Post has taken the decision to remove the old post box due to the “likelihood of repeat behaviour”.

Many postal pillar boxes in Dublin date from the Victorian, Edwardian, and George V eras and are adorned with the British monarch’s monogram.

These were retained following Irish Independence and repainted green. The An Post logo is used to adorn newer post boxes since 1984.

Many of these historic post boxes scattered throughout the city remain in use today and are generally well maintained.

“The post box in question, on the junction of Bath Street and Chapel Avenue, had been subject to repeated attacks over a number of years,” a spokesperson for An Post said.

“More recently, items deposited in the box were a public health hazard to staff and members of the public.”

Initially the box in Ringsend was sealed in response to the attacks. However, the box has now been completely removed and replaced with a modern box nearby.

“We were anxious to restore the service as soon as it was possible to do so, safely and without risk,” the spokesperson said.

“Given the ongoing issues and the likelihood of repeat behaviour, the decision was taken to remove the box and to replace it with a new box roughly ten yards away.

“An Post appreciates there are local customers who would have preferred to have the old box retained, but given its targeting and anti-social behaviour, we felt we had no alternative.”

The new box is a modern design with a wider opening which An Post said will make it “more suitable for posting and restores the local service as before”.

The old box will be placed in storage and its condition will be assessed for future use. However, An Post has not ruled out using the box again in another location.