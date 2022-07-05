Hilarious Tiktok video depicting cartoon Conor McGregor ‘sorting out’ airport queues goes viral

‘Funniest thing I've seen all day’ one delighted viewer exclaims

An hilarious video showing a cartoon Conor McGregor “sorting out the queues at Dublin Airport” has appeared on TikTok where it has been widely shared.

The mocked-up clip depicts a McGregor figure running through various crowd scenes, randomly punching spectators while a commentator narrates the action in the background.



The short clip begins with an image of Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 as ‘Conor’ springs into action before it ends with an image of the MMA fighter appearing at an airplane widow where he frightens a young boy.

“Funniest thing I've seen all day,” one delighted viewer exclaims.

On a more serious note, independent.ie reports that “in a significant move” the DAA has requested that the Irish Defence Forces be trained and put on standby to assist at the airport in the case of further disruption.

The request was made by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, on behalf of the Dublin Airport operator.

The move comes amidst growing concerns over possible further staff shortages in the event of a further outbreak of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, DAA management has reiterated its confidence in its current plan to minimise disruption to travellers at Dublin Airport.

According to DAA, during the first three weeks of June, 93 per cent of all passengers spent 45 minutes or less queuing at Dublin Airport’s security screening areas, while 77 per cent of passengers queued for 30 minutes or less.

Over the weekend of June 24-26, the busiest Dublin Airport has experienced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 91% of the 50,000 to 55,000 passengers that departed Dublin Airport each day cleared security screening in less than 45 minutes.

Speaking on Virgin Media's The Tonight Show on Monday, DAA CEO Dalton Philips said a “huge amount of Covid going through the industry” was leading to “massive levels of flight cancellations”.

“In fact, 88 flights in and out of Dublin have been cancelled in the last five days, that impacts about 13,000 people,” he said.

“Clearly, we can't control the airlines and the challenges they have around Covid, but from our side, from a security point of view, prudent planning."

Mr Philips explained that should Covid impact more than 20 per cent of security staff in Dublin Airport, army personnel may have to be called on but emphasised that case numbers were nowhere near those levels currently.

He said: "Covid and that fifth wave is out there, and we felt that it would be prudent to engage with the defence forces and say look in the unlikely event that we had a Covid outbreak in our security operations, and I'm talking about more than 20 per cent of people being impacted and affected by Covid we would like to be able to turn to the defence forces.

"Now, we don't have that level of Covid or anywhere near it, but I think it's prudent.

"90 per cent of all flights in and out of this country are through Dublin Airport, and I think the public wouldn't thank us."

He added: "Our security teams have just done an outstanding job. They've all put their shoulder to the wheel, and as I said, the proposition has improved dramatically from what happened on the 29th of May.

"So the army was just prudent contingency in the event."

Mr Philips said the airport is now running smoothly, with 93 per cent of passengers over the month of June getting through security in under 45 minutes and 77 per cent getting through in less than 30 minutes.