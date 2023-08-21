Hiker rescued from Slieve Bloom mountains after suffering knee injury

The casualty had suffered a knee laceration and was taken by stretcher through the forest trail.

Gardaí, South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, and the Laois Civil Defence worked together to rescue the injured walker

Gardaí and emergency services rescued an injured hiker from a forest in the Slieve Bloom mountains on Sunday.

The casualty had suffered a knee laceration and was taken by stretcher through the forest trail and transferred to a rescue vehicle, which transported the patient to an ambulance.

Gardaí from Mountmellick and Portlaoise collaborated with the National Ambulance Service, Laois Civil Defence, and the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association to rescue the walker.

Taking to social media to share a photo of the multi-agency operation, the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly page posted: “Gardai from Mountmellick, and Portlaoise attended an injured walker in the Slieve Bloom mountains today. This incident was a multi-agency tasking with the National Ambulance Service (NAS), Laois Civil-Defence and South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association involved in extracting the patient. Great work to all involved”.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) shared some further photos from the rescue, including pictures of the casualty being carried out of the forest on a stretcher.

The association wished the injured party a “speedy recovery” as it congratulated the teams involved.

“Callout to Slieve Blooms today to an injured walker with An Garda Síochána National Ambulance Service (NAS) Laois Civil-Defence.

“The casualty who suffered a knee laceration was extracted by a multi-agency stretcher carry out through a forestry trail and was transferred to SEMRA vehicle Sierra Kilo and transported to a nearby ambulance. Well done to all involved. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery”.

And the Laois Civil Defence added: This afternoon, our volunteers were activated to assist Garda Síochána Laois Offaly and South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association with the extrication of an injured walker from the Slieve Bloom Mountains”.