Highs of up to 24C after washout bank holiday weekend and ‘ferocious’ flash floods

By Wednesday and Thursday, we can expect the mercury to rise to 24C, according to Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh.

Flood damage in an underground car park at the Castle Court estate in Clontarf. Photo: Collins

Temperatures will climb up to 24C later this week, as the nation holds its breath, hoping the late summer deluge will cease.

Unfortunately, today’s bank holiday will see more rain, but dry and sunny spells will start to develop.

Met Éireann forecasts it will be a dry start to the day, sometimes bringing drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon.

The evening will be cloudier with more persistent outbreaks of rain that will push into the west, southwest and by tonight, the southern half of the country.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are expected before dropping to 9 to 14 degrees overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring higher temperatures and humidity, with highs of 17 to 23 degrees anticipated for Tuesday and highs of 19 to 23 degrees forecast for Wednesday.

Both days will be largely dry with outbreaks of rain or drizzle throughout the day.

Thursday will be a generally dry day though by afternoon, scattered outbreaks of rain will push into Munster.

Read more Sunshine and showers forecast for week ahead as humidity returns

Met Éireann forecasts it will become heavier and extend to most areas later in the evening.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we can expect the mercury to rise to 24C, according to Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh.

It follows a wet weekend where 44mm of rain fell in a 24-hour period in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

The deluge led to several residents from Castle Court estate and Auburn apartments in Clontarf, north Dublin, being evacuated by Dublin Fire Brigade on Saturday as their properties flooded.

Firefighters shared images online of cars in one underground car park almost completely submerged, as Storm Antoni caused havoc.

Fianna Fáil councillor for Clontarf Deirdre Heney said a “devastatingly fierce amount of water” had fallen over the weekend, resulting in a “ferocious kind of flash flood.”

Munster bore the brunt of high winds and heavy rainfall, with two major festivals, Indiependence in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, and All Together Now outside Portlaw in Co Waterford, being impacted by the weather.

At one point, the organisers of Indiependence, went so far as to tell campers at the event to “stay in their tents where possible” and to ensure their belongings were secure.

Forecaster Mr Creagh said that while there had been a yellow warning instigated for the weekend, the weather event may have had a greater impact due to the country witnessing such a wet July.

Dublin streets flooded as Storm Antoni causes travel disruptions

“It wasn’t necessarily that there was a lot more rainfall over the weekend, than what we might normally see,” Mr Creagh said.

“It’s that we had the wettest July ever and the soil had not been given a break.”

The good news is, however, that the “jet stream is shifting for the coming week”, the forecaster added.

“There will be no heavy rainfall, but it won’t be completely settled,” Mr Creagh said.

“There will be patchy rain and drizzle across the country on bank holiday Monday.

“But on Tuesday, the rain and drizzle will clear and develop into sunny spells, with only some rain and drizzle lingering.

“By Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a southerly air flow, with temperatures of up to 24C. So it will be feeling quite humid.”

Dozens of trees were brought down by the winds over the weekend, which gusted close to 110kmh, with thousands of homes left without power.

A number of roads across Cork were also left impassable due to fallen trees and storm debris, including routes in Midleton and Ballygarvan.

Connacht, north Leinster and the greater Dublin area were most affected by the deluge over the weekend.

Next weekend may become more settled, according to the Met Éireann forecaster, with rain coming in from the Atlantic, and it will be cooler, fresher and more blustery.