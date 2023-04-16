Highly respected Cork farmer who died after suspected bull attack named locally
Joseph 'Joe' Shorten - was discovered dead at his property in west Cork with extensive injuries
A farmer has died after a suspected bull attack in Cork.
The man - named locally as Joseph 'Joe' Shorten - was discovered dead at his property at Enniskeane in west Cork on Friday afternoon with extensive injuries.
It is believed that Mr Shorten, who was in his 60s and one of the most highly respected farmers in Cork, was attacked by a bull as he was tending to livestock.
Gardaí will now prepare a file for a Cork Coroner's Court inquest.
The incident is being treated as a tragic accident.
An investigation will also be conducted by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).
A full post mortem examination will be conducted at Cork University Hospital by the State Pathologist's Office.
Gardaí said their file will be informed by the findings of the post mortem examination.
That will determine whether Mr Shorten may have fallen ill before the suspected attack by the bull.
It is understood that Mr Shorten was discovered by a vet who had called by arrangement at the farm.
Despite desperate efforts to help the farmer, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vet had apparently been scheduled to attend to the bull on the farm with Mr Shorten.
Mr Shorten was described by locals as a great neighbour, an accomplished farmer and a very quiet individual.
He had been a very successful dairy farmer but had specialised over recent years on dry stock farming.
A recent study by Teagasc found that over half of farm accidents (52pc) involve livestock.
