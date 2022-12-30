Heavy rain and strong winds forecast as New Year approaches

People out walking on the Great South Wall in Dublin. Picture: Collins — © Colin Keegan

It will be wet and windy this morning with fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be showery outbreaks of rain at first, with heavy falls and localised flooding, clearing eastwards leaving sunny spells and scattered showers for the afternoon.

While there will be a brief lull in the winds, they will increase fresh to strong and gusty for the afternoon, easing again into the evening. Highest temperatures will range between 7C and 10C.

A status yellow rain warning that was in place overnight for counties Cavan, Donegal, Connacht and Longford, with a risk of localised flooding, lifted at 8am on Friday. And a rain warning from the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry lifts at 10am.

However, a yellow gale warning from Mizen Head to Malin Head to Carnsore Point and on the Irish Sea is in place until 6pm, with small craft warnings also in place into later on Saturday.

Tomorrow morning, showers or longer spells of rain will affect mainly the northern half of the country with drier and brighter conditions further south.

Showery outbreaks of rain will push up from the south over much of the country through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 2C and 6C in the north and west and ranging between 6C and 9C further south, in mostly light variable breezes but fresher at times in the south and southwest.

The national forecaster said it will be cold for New Year's Day and early next week with icy stretches before turning milder, and there will also be rain and showers at times.

Current indications are that there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells on New Year's Day along with showers, some turning wintry.

There will also be the chance of isolated thunderstorms with highest temperatures ranging between 4C and 8C.

It will be a very cold night with lowest temperatures ranging between -3C and 0C. Becoming largely dry and clear as showers become more isolated.

Moderate westerly winds will back southwesterly and ease light with fog patches developing.

Monday will be cool and largely dry with good deals of sunshine and just a few passing light showers, mainly affecting southern and Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures will range between just 2C and 6C in light to moderate southerly winds, freshening in the west and southwest later.

It will be dry early on in the night but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend northeastwards to most areas by morning.

Lowest temperatures will range between -1C and 4C, coldest in the north and east before the rain arrives.