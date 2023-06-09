Heavily pregnant deer killed with foetuses removed in Meath

“This is a psychopath who used his licence to go and brutally torture and kill animals,” says animal rights activist.

Section 42 hunting licences are being abused in Ireland, according to animal rights activists and TD Paul Murphy, in light of the grotesque killing of five heavily pregnant deer and their unborn foetuses in Meath on April 3.

After the five deer were shot dead by a hunter (or hunters), the pregnant animals were cut open and the unborn fawns were removed. They then had their throats cut.

"This horrific killing serves to remind us of the barbarity of hunting. The careless way these deer were treated in death by the hunter illustrates how Section 42 licences are being abused," said People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy.

Hunter

The grotesque killings were brought to light by Ban Blood Sports, who campaign for humans to stop abusing animals.

Monika Smulska (44) wrote a letter of complaint to Office of Green Party Minister Malcolm Noonan over the killings, as it falls under his remit.

“I complained about the pregnant deer and the foetuses taken from wombs and throats that were sliced. This is unacceptable. The licence issued does not cover this brutality, it has nothing to do with wildlife or food protection, it’s just nonsense.

“They said there was no breach of law, they contacted the person to better dispose of the carcases in future. Someone contacted this hunter or stalker, as they said it was investigated. They were so traumatized, they posted it online,” Monika said.

The Wexford animal rights activist highlighted how many murderers of humans begin by killing animals.

Paul Murphy TD

“I understand wildlife control but this is ridiculous. This is a psychopath who used his licence to go and brutally torture and kill animals. I don’t understand that Minister. He should not have this function, it is a disgrace and any right thinking person can see this.

“These are animals. The person who did that will next move to humans. They investigated it or they bulls*****d me. The person who did this is out of their mind and dangerous, this is not normal. Who does that? Taking the babies out and cutting the throats? They would have died from a lack of oxygen, there is no excuse for this,” Monika added.

The incident took place under a licence granted by the National Parks & Wildlife Service under Section 42 of the Wildlife Act.

NPWS Offices on King Street in Dublin

In response to the incident, an NPWS spokesperson said: “A licence issued under Section 42 of the Wildlife Acts allows for the control of protected wild animals where serious damage is being caused. This can include male and/or female deer.

“This incident was investigated and the NPWS are satisfied that there was no breach of the Section 42 licence issued.”

Philip Kiernan from the Irish Council Against Blood Sports responded this week and asked for public support.

“We have requested a copy of the licence but have received no response from Minister Noonan's office.

“If gunning down pregnant animals, ripping unborn young from their bodies and slitting their throats is not actually a breach of the licence, the appropriate action here - particularly as a Green Party representative - is to at least move to change the licence to ensure this never happens again.

“It is utterly appalling that the only repercussion for those who carry out this repugnant act is that they are told to be 'more mindful' of how they dispose of the bloody remains.”