Heartbroken mum of tot murdered by his dad appeals for funds to pay for headstone

‘Joshua's life was tragically taken away by his own father, (John Tighe ) 1st June 2013, he was only 6 months and 16 days old’

The heartbroken mother of Joshua Tighe, who was just six months old when he was murdered by his own father in 2013, has appealed for help in raising money to pay for a memorial headstone.

Natascha Suessbier posted a poignant message on the fundraising GoFundMe page ‘Remembering Joshua’ in which she describes the tot as a “happy little boy” who always had a smile on his face.

“Hello everyone. My name is Natascha Suessbier,” she has written. “I'm Joshua's mum.

“My beautiful little boy was born on 16th November 2012 - a healthy, little wonderful baby boy, he was a happy little boy who'd always have a smile on his face.

“Joshua's life was tragically taken away by his own father, (John Tighe ) 1st June 2013, he was only 6 months and 16 days old. His father is serving a mandatory life sentence in prison.

John Tighe and Natascha Suessbier

“This year marks Joshua's 10th anniversary,” she adds. “I would like to be able to give him a proper memorial headstone & surround for his little grave, the place I sadly feel closest to him. He deserves to be remembered, always.

“Any help towards an appropriate graveyard memorial to honour Joshua, however small, will be greatly appreciated.”

She ends the heartbreaking message: “In Loving Memory. Joshua.”

John Tighe of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo had pleaded not guilty to murdering six--and-a-half-month-old Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on June 1, 2013.

He was handed a mandatory life sentence after a jury at his Central Criminal Court trial returned a unanimous guilty verdict on Marc 23, 2018.

In her impact statement Natasha detailed the trauma she had suffered since her son’s death.

She told prosecuting counsel Paul Murray SC that John had controlled her, lied to her face and that she finally realised he was not telling the truth when members of her family showed her the medical evidence that proved Joshua’s death was not an accident.

She asked: “How can someone be so heartless as to lie to my face about something so serious?”

Following the death of her son, her “pride and joy”, she said she had never experienced such heartache and anger.

She can still feel the coldness of her baby’s hand as he lay lifeless in Tighe’s home and she begged him: “Come back Joshua! Don’t leave mummy here.”

Every time she visits his grave, she remembers her baby boy being put into the ground.

Following Joshua’s death, she said she didn’t want to believe that John was responsible and although there was never the same trust between them, she went back to him.

She said it was always in the back of her mind, “what really happened?”.

She was just 17 when they first met and she believes that her age made her vulnerable and that he controlled her.

When she heard the medical evidence she was afraid and didn’t want to believe it, but finally she realised that something sinister had happened.

She said she still has questions over Joshua’s death and that only John Tighe knows what happened to her boy.

Following her statement Justice Patrick McCarthy addressed Tighe and told him: “As prescribed by law I hereby sentence you to prison for life.”

Tighe had always maintained that his son’s death was accidental, telling gardai that he had carelessly left a wad of tissue within the baby’s reach while he went to the toilet.

When he returned, he said the baby was choking and must have put the wad into his own mouth.

The prosecution called expert witnesses who said that the child could not have formed or swallowed the wad, which was removed from the child’s throat during post mortem.