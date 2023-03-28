Heartbroken family and friends pay tribute to teen (16) killed in Tipperary crash
The single-vehicle crash occurred on the R505/R661 at Dundrum junction shortly after 6am.
Tributes are being paid to a teenager who was killed following a car crash in Co Tipperary on Sunday morning.
The tragic youngster was rushed to hospital along with a man in his 30s and another male teenager to be treated for injuries but was later pronounced dead.
He has been named locally Danny Casey (16), from Limerick,
Family and friends are paying tribute to the young man, who is predeceased by his father and older brother Jake, in a series of online posts.
One family member said: “Golden He Was... Fly High Our Boy Too Good For this Evil World... Forever sixteen our lovely boy Danny”.
Danny's devastated sister shared a selection of photos of her brother and wrote: “My baby boy only 16.
“Oh god oh god I don’t know what to say or do I’ll never ever ever forget you.
“(You) weren’t just my baby brother u were my whole life (and) soul. Danny how am I ever going get over this.
“I can’t accept this my best friend in life only 16 our baby boy... I can’t believe this how am I ever going believe it.”
Shaun Kelly, head coach at Treaty Boxing Club, where Danny was a member, wrote: “So sad to hear about Danny Casey. Lovely young fella. RIP from all your friends in Treaty Boxing Club”.
Another relative penned: “One cruel world we live in. Why god be so bad to take you Danny. Only 16, a baby, whole life ahead of you. What’s your mommy ever gonna do without you. Can’t believe it. Fly high my baby cousin up there with your daddy and Jake now.”
A close friend added the the dozens of photo tributes to the young man and said: “Rest in peace Danny. I’ll never forget you ever since we were children. You’re with your daddy and Jake now. Can’t believe it.
“Watch over your mother and sisters at this heartbreaking time. With your whole life ahead of you. One cruel world we live in. Forever 16 Danny Casey.”
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R505 or R661 between 5:00am and 6:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
