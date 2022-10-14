Heartbreaking tributes paid to youngest Creeslough victim Shauna (5) and dad Robert Garwe (50)

The 5-year-old was tragically killed in the shock explosion in the Donegal village “wrapped in her daddy’s embrace.”

Tributes have been paid to the youngest victim of the Creeslough tragedy and her father ahead of their funeral this Saturday, a week on from the devastating explosion.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe was just five-years-old when she passed away in the accident that has shocked the country.

She died “wrapped in her daddy’s embrace” her uncle said. Shauna and her father Robert (50) had popped into the shop when a suspected gas leak sparked a blast that took 10 victims.

The father and daughter will be “deeply missed by a heartbroken Áine, Taona, Gabriel, Darren, Tessa, Alex, Conrad and their extended families and many friends,” family have shared.

Since their deaths last week, heart breaking tributes have poured in from the small Donegal village and beyond.

"I cannot even begin to imagine the pain,” one writes.

One family posts that “it is clear from the photo that they loved each other so much.”

"I hope Áine (and everyone close to Shauna and Robert) will someday be comforted by the memories you have made as a family together.”

One mother writes “to Shauna’s mum.”

"From one mum to another I am so truly sorry for your loss. Please know that every mum I know is thinking of you and sending you strength and love for the days and months ahead.”

“Unconditional love in that photo,” another poster says, sharing their sympathies.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to the father and his little girl, with one mourner posting a short poem to express their condolences – something many say is “hard to find the words” to do:

"Those we love don’t go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.”

Their funeral is set to take place this Saturday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Speaking to UTV, Shauna’s uncle Killian Flanagan shared heart breaking details about the passing of his young niece and her dad.

"The emergency services told us that Shauna and Robert were found with Robert's arms around Shauna," he said.

"She was wrapped in her daddy's care, in her daddy's embrace, and please God that that still remains, and he's keeping her safe wherever they are."

Shauna had just started school while her dad Robert, originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction.

"Everybody knew Shauna and everybody loved Shauna, she was out and about with her dad all the time, they loved each other's company," Killian continued.

"Shauna started school a few weeks ago, five years of age, most charming and beautiful girl.

"You can picture the most mischievous, most lovable five-year-old, think of that and multiply it by two - that was Shauna."

In the aftermath of the tragedy, people across the country paid their respects to all ten victims of the devastating events in the small Donegal village.

The other eight victims were James O'Flaherty (48); Leona Harper (14); Catherine O'Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13); Hugh Kelly (59); Jessica Gallagher (24); Martin McGill (49); and Martina Martin (49).

Gardaí continue to investigate the cause of the blast and “tragic accident” that took their lives last Friday.