Heartbreaking poem to tragic Tallaght siblings Christy, Chelsea and Lisa left at graveside

Images left on the grave of twins, Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their older sister Lisa Cash. Photo: Collins — © Colin Keegan

A heartbreaking poem has been left on the grave of the three siblings tragically killed in Tallaght earlier this month.

It is dedicated to twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8) and their older sister Lisa Cash (18) and captures the grief of the community following their shocking deaths.

"I hope when you go to heaven, all the stars were shining bright, and there was no more darkness, just peace and eternal light, it reads.

"I bet you all walked hand in hand, Through Heavens open door,” the poem reads, surrounded by hundreds of flowers and photos of the young siblings.

“Lisa will keep watch, As Christy and Chelsea play.”

It promises them “no more darkness” after the devastating news of their death in early September.

Heart-shaped photos stand beside the grave, with ‘Daughter,’ ‘Son,’ and ‘Grandchildren’ marking each one. The heart breaking scene shows the loss their family faces.

Earlier this month, the tragic siblings first-cousin Nan Cawley told the Sunday World how they touched the lives of many people in Tallaght.

"We will never ever forget them,”

The grave is surrounded by three white benches for mourners to grieve the loss of the siblings.

White roses and small teddy bears lie between the photographs.

The grieving family have shared stories about each of the siblings, from how Lisa was due to start working with the Tallaght Traveller Youth Service on the Monday morning after she was killed to how she was about to sit her theory test.

"Christy and Chelsea had just finished up in the junior school and were starting second class at the senior school,” Nan said.

"They never missed a day.”

Small cars are spaced within the flowers of the grave, celebrating Christy’s love for cars.

Nan’s daughter Isabella described Chelsea’s love for the colour pink, for Elvis and for gymnastics.

"For their family, their friends and their neighbours, nothing is ever going to be the same again.” Nan said.

Their brother Mikey raised the alarm on the tragic night in Tallaght. He is grief-stricken alongside his mother and the rest of their family.

"Nothing will ever take this pain away,” Nan said.

“So, all we can now is remember them.”

The children’s older brother Andy Cash (24) has been charged with his siblings’ murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again on October 6.