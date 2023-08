Heartbreak as Wicklow communities prepare for funeral of man killed in motorbike crash

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at Castleruddery Lower, Donard after 11 a.m. after the motorcycle ‘Nipper’ was driving collided with a car.

The tight-knit communities of Kiltegan and Rathdangan in Wicklow have been left heartbroken after the tragic death of Andrew ‘Nipper’ Shortall in a fatal road accident on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at Castleruddery Lower, Donard after 11 a.m. after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car.

Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene. The road at Castleruddery Lower was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.

‘Nipper’, aged in his mid-40s, was the beloved husband of the late Rose and son of the late Tommy and Mary. He is sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters Mary, Catherine and Bridget, brothers Tom, Mikie, Denis and Joey, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

He was heavily involved with Kiltegan GAA down the years and club chairman Ciaran O’Toole said Nipper’s passing was a huge loss to the local community.

“Nipper was always the first to react and offer to help if anything was going on, like a local funeral or tractor run. He was always a great supporter of the club. He lived in Baltinglass but he would always fly the Kiltegan flag waving from his home. He was a very proud Kiltegan man.

“You couldn’t meet a more decent man. He also loved music as well, mainly music from the 1990s and traditional music. He was always in good form and had a great, cheeky smile. He will be so sadly missed by all.”

Nipper suffered his own heartbreak when his wife Rosie passed away suddenly on December 3, 2020. He organised a fundraising tractor run in her honour which took place in September of 2021, raising money for St Vincent’s Ward in the Mater Hospital, who cared for Rosie.

Ciaran said: “The passing of Rosie had a massive impact on Nipper. He carried it as well as he could but we all knew just how much he missed her. If you were driving by the cemetery at night you would often see Nipper visiting Rosie’s graveside in the rain when he was returning home from work. Her passing hit him very hard.”

Kiltegan GAA Club also posted their own moving tribute to Nipper on Facebook on Sunday, stating: “Heartbreak descended over our Kiltegan/Rathdangan communities and beyond yesterday morning as we heard the tragic news of the death of our friend Andrew (Nipper) Shortall.

“Andrew was known to us all as Nipper or Nip and one sure thing about Nipper was that no matter when you called upon him, he would go out of his way to do anything for anyone.

"Most of the time you never had to call him to ask for help as whenever we had a function, funeral or fundraiser or any important event Nipper was always the first on the phone asking, ‘What can I do to help?’

"Nipper always had the Kiltegan flag proudly flying in his home and he enjoyed and appreciated the simple things in life; family, friends, community, memories, and stories, and he had a heart of gold.

“Rest easy Nipper, we will miss you.

“Heaven has gained a real treasure, back with your Rosie and your parents all together.”

Nipper’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 2, at 2pm at St Mary’s Church, Killamoate, after which he will be laid to rest with Rose in Tynaclash Cemetery.

Gardaí are asking for anyone that may have dash-cam footage from the scene of the accident to come forward to assist in the investigation.