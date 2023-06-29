Heartbreak as Wexford man Vinny Power (52) dies in farm accident before wedding

Known as someone with a great sense of humour and laid back personality, Vinny will be dearly missed within the community

The circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a man who was due to marry his partner in September are being investigated by the Health & Safety Authority.

Vincent (Vinny) Power died aged 52 on Saturday afternoon at a farm he was working on in the Enniscorthy area of Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the workplace accident.

Vinny was working in a farmyard at a well-known Enniscorthy business when the accident occurred. Emergency services were quick to arrive at the scene and his remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford. A file is being prepared for the county coroner and the Health & Safety Authority are investigating the accident having attended the scene.

Vinny (52), who lived in Adamstown, worked in several jobs over the years and was someone who was always there for others when they needed them.

He was working on a cherrypicker when he took ill and it remains to be determined what exactly led to his death.

Known as someone with a great sense of humour and laid back personality, Vinny will be dearly missed within the community.

Cllr Pat Barden said: “I knew Vinny and I knew his father who came from The Leap originally. He grew up in Camblin. It’s so sad as he was due to get married in the autumn. I know he was very good at his job. He was a really nice fella. It’s very unfortunate.”

Vinny leaves behind his partner Ann, siblings, Catherine, Sean, David and Jean; nephew Daithí, nieces Tina, Katie, Julie, Hannah, Jodie, Ali and Éirinn, brothers-in-law Matty and Mark, sisters-in-law Mary and Annette, Ann's children Cillian and Ciara, extended family and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joan and Dave.

Vinny is reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 3pm, concluding at 6pm. The house is private at all other times please.

His removal is on Thursday at 9.30am to Saint Abban's Church, Adamstown, arriving for funeral mass at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.