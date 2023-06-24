Heartbreak as two families fail to show up to give forever home to Jordan the rescue dog

Jordan arrived to the DSCPA as a stray, where he has been left waiting in the shelter for 500 days

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSCPA) has told how families have twice stood-up one of their dogs looking for a forever home.

The charity shared a photo of Jordan to Twitter today, revealing a family who showed interest in adopting the border collie never arrived to meet him.

"He got all dressed up to meet a family who were coming to meet him but they never showed up,” the DSCPA said.

The charity shared a photo of Jordan wearing a bandana that looks like a suit-and-tie.

He got all dressed up to meet a family who were coming to meet him but they never showed up 😭



"This is the second time a family have been due to meet him and not shown up. Please don’t get our hopes up.”

The 12-year-old dog has been in the DSPCA shelter for 500 days.

"He has been through so much but has learned to trust people again,” the charity said, sharing a video of Jordan with the song Better Days by Dermot Kennedy playing in the background.

"Will you be the one to bring those better days to him?”

The charity captioned the video: “Better Days are coming… we hope.”

12-year-old Jordan was “in a terrible way” when he arrived at the shelter as a stray, the DSCPA said.

"His coat was in very poor condition and he had bald patches on both sides of his body.

"Poor Jordan was very nervous of people and loud noises when he first arrived into the shelter and just wanted to hide away from everyone.

“Through time, training and trust building Jordan now loves going on his walks and will seek out a little back scratch here and there too!” they added.

"He loves a bit of a pamper and his favourite thing is to have his hair brushed!

“Being an older distinguished gentleman, Jordan thrives from routine and is looking for a loving family in a quiet home where he can live out his retirement by the fire on a comfy bed.

"He likes his space. He is happy until it’s invaded by a dog and then he is stressed and wants out of that environment. Pushing it on him despite the fact that it stresses him out isn’t fair,” they said.

"So for this sweet boy a home without another dog is best for him.”

Animal rescue charities hare reporting being overwhelmed with surrendered and abandoned dogs after many families got pets during lockdown but now find themselves caught in the cost-of-living crisis, while some have simply grown tired of the responsibility.

The charity asks for anyone who can offer Jordan a home to register their interest at dscpa.ie and speak to the adoptions team at the shelter.