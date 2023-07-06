Heart-wrenching tributes paid to Cork father of three killed in cliff accident

Mr Latten, who worked at software company Logitech, was reportedly playing football on a green area when the ball went on to rocks near the shore line.

Heartfelt condolences have poured in for David Latten (44), a father of three, who died in a tragic cliff accident in Co Cork last Saturday evening.

Mr Latten of Templebyran South, in Clonakilty, was spending the weekend with his family at a campsite on Cape Clear Island when the accident occurred at about 6pm on July 1.

The dad, who worked at software company Logitech, was reportedly playing football on a green area when the ball went on to rocks near the shore line.

He took a detour along the coastline to get the ball but failed to return.

The alarm was raised and a search commenced involving the Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 and Baltimore RNLI.

In a statement, Baltimore RNLI said that a man was taken from the water and brought onboard the inshore lifeboat, by its crew.

RNLI boat

RIP.ie has been inundated with messages of condolences to Mr Latten’s family.

“I am absolutely devastated by this news. We only spoke five days ago. I know you had such a loving family and your colleagues were so thrilled to work with you,” wrote one of David’s acquaintances.

“David was a great colleague who always spoke so well about his family and had great energy within the Cork office, he'll be so sadly missed.

"Deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to Neasa, Ruadhan, Odhran, Finn and the O'Keeffe and Latten families on your tragic loss.

"My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this heart-breaking time,” said one.

“David, you were a wonderful customer and an even better friend of mine. I first met you in 2018 when you reached out to our company to discuss how our software could help your business.

“Since 2018, you have been a valued customer of ours and much more. You have gone above and beyond in your relationship with me and I am absolutely devastated by this news.

"We only spoke five days ago. I know you had such a loving family and your colleagues were so thrilled to work with you.

“Rest in peace my friend. My heart is genuinely broken ,” wrote another.

A heartbroken person said: “To Neasa and extended family, I just cannot find the words. David brought a smile to every situation. It was a privilege to know and work with such a talented, intelligent, warm, kind, and genuinely nice guy that loved and adored his family.

"Taken too soon, so will remain forever young. Thoughts and prayers for you all at this heart-breaking time, may David rest in peace.”

Ballineen Primary Healthcare wrote: “Neasa... Our heartfelt condolences to you and your beautiful little kids. No words can express how devastated we all were to hear of David's passing. We are thinking of you and all of your family.”

The family of Mr Latten have expressed 'immense gratitude to Baltimore Lifeboat, Irish Coast Guard, An Garda Síochána and the communities of Cape Clear and Baltimore'.

The family has asked that donations in his memory, if desired, be made to Baltimore RNLI.

Mr Latten will be reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Clonakilty, from 4pm to 6pm on Friday, July 7, 2023. A private cremation ceremony will be held afterwards.