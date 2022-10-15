Hair dye and wigs ‘on shopping list’ of murder suspects who fled to Ireland after UK stabbing

‘10 days after the murder, they were arrested by the Irish Gardai in the Republic of Ireland and, after an extradition process’

Hair dye, masks and a wig were on a shopping list found by police who arrested two murder suspects in County Mayo after they allegedly fled the UK in the wake of brutal shopping centre killing.

Kane Hull, 29, and 33-year-old Liam Craig Porter were “helped by friends” who booked accommodation and provided them with stolen cars after a man was knifed to death in Carlisle, Cumbria, on September 18 last year.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how Hull and Porter were detained after a three-night stay at Grandad’s Place, Carracastle — 10 days after the death of 24-year-old Ryan Kirkpatrick.

This was when officers recovered the shopping list — seen by jurors — which included “hair dye, glasses, hat/wig, masks”. “Yet more attempts to evade the police,” prosecutor Tim Evans alleged to a jury.

Hull and Porter deny the alleged murder and manslaughter of Mr Kirkpatrick. Jurors were told he was pronounced dead at the scene of an attack which occurred outside a bar and restaurant at Carlyle’s Court in central Carlisle in front of bystanders just after 8-45pm.

Mr Kirkpatrick had earlier attended a christening. Hull and Porter, meanwhile, had been together at pub in the city suburbs which they left in a blue Volvo about 8pm.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said there had previously been “bad blood” between Hull and Mr Kirkpatrick. CCTV at Carlyle’s Court captured Hull’s arrival before an initial incident in which he picked up a glass, tossed out its contents and walked towards Mr Kirkpatrick before a confrontation and failed glassing.

Soon after, Hull and Porter left Carlyle’s Court. Fifteen minutes later, the Volvo is said to have returned to the complex with two men getting out. These men were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

One man — alleged by the prosecution to be Hull — was carrying a knife which was “clearly visible” on CCTV. He ran directly up to Mr Kirkpatrick and stabbed him “multiple times” before the two masked men fled, leaving in the Volvo.

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of his friends, and then the police and then paramedics, Mr Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at Carlyle’s Court at 9-22pm,” said Mr Evans.

He alleged the fatal stabbing “was at the hand of Hull” — who was allegedly identified by a witness despite his disguise attempt — and that Porter was there “as a party to, supporting the plan to stab Mr Kirkpatrick”. “They were, in other words, in it together,” alleged Mr Evans. “They came to the bar together with the joint plan that Ryan Kirkpatrick was to be stabbed. They came together, say the Crown, they acted together and after the stabbing they fled together.”

Jurors heard a vehicle matching the Volvo S40 was found completely burned out near marshland north-west of Carlisle, soon after the incident. It was alight minutes before Mr Kirkpatrick had been pronounced dead.

As he opened the case, Mr Evans also alleged: “You will hear that in the days following the murder, these defendants — helped by friends — took significant steps to evade the police and not be arrested. These steps involved changing their phones multiple times; checking into new addresses they were not connected to multiple times; acquiring multiple different vehicles and, on 22nd September of last year, travelling first to Northern Ireland via ferry from Stranraer.”

Mr Evans alleged Hull and Porter, after a couple of days, “fled next” to the Republic of Ireland which was, he said, “where their flight ended”.

“On September 28, 10 days after the murder, they were arrested by the Irish Gardai in the Republic of Ireland and, after an extradition process, were brought back to the UK to be put up for trial before you.”

Barristers representing Hull, of no fixed address, and Porter, of Fulmar Place, Carlisle, say the pair accept presence at the initial Carlyle’s Court incident but not the second, during which Mr Kirkpatrick was fatally stabbed.

Toby Hedworth KC, for Hull, said: “It is denied that Kane Hull was present at Carlyle’s Court at around 8-47pm on that evening or was in any way involved in inflicting violence on Ryan Kirkpatrick at that time. It is accepted that, fearing that he would be wrongly accused of inflicting violence on Ryan Kirkpatrick, Kane Hull thereafter took steps to avoid arrest.”

The trial, which is due to last up to three weeks, continues.