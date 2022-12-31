Hail, lightning and rain likely on New Year’s Eve, Met Éireann says
Hail and lightning are possible as temperatures will range from 4-9C during the day and will dip between 0-6C overnight.
Lightning and hail may accompany heavy rain in the south of the country on New Year’s Eve as Ireland is set for a wet end to the year.
Met Éireann has advised that rain will push northwards over Ireland as the day goes on, with the heaviest precipitation in the south.
Those out ringing in the New Year tonight should be aware of the continued possibility of hail and thunder in the early hours of Sunday morning.
New Year’s Day will be cold with a mix of sunny spells and showers, heavy at times, and again with the chance of hail and thunder.
Daytime highs will range between 4-8C but Sunday night will be very cold and the mercury will fall to as low as -3C in places, Met Éireann said.
Frost will form in many areas as temperatures fall below zero.
“A bright and largely dry day is forecast on Monday with sunshine and just a few showers, mainly affecting coastal counties of the south and west. Maximum temperatures generally ranging between three and seven degrees in moderate southerly breezes.
“Dry and quite cold on Monday night with clear spells and a touch of frost in the north of the country. However, turning less cold later as rain pushes in from the south. Lowest temperatures of between zero and four degrees early in the night. A fresh to strong southerly breeze will develop overnight,” Met Éireann said.
The middle of next week will see temperatures climb slightly once again with highs of 12 degrees on Tuesday. Tuesday will see a mix of dry spells and then prolonged rain spreading from the south as the day wears on.
Wednesday will be wet and windy, especially in the western half of the country, with some sunny spells further east. Highs will range between eight to 12 degrees.
