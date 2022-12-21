Gusty winds to ease later as weather forecast for Christmas is revealed

The forecaster said south-westerly winds will gradually ease throughout the day

Met Éireann said fresh and gusty winds this morning will ease later today, while mixed conditions are forecast across the country.

It will be cloudy in Connacht and Ulster with occasional showers throughout the day.

Some may be heavy or thundery with a possibility of spot flooding.

Elsewhere, conditions will stay largely dry and bright, although a few patchy outbreaks of rain will push in to southern coastal counties later this evening.

The forecaster said south-westerly winds will start off fresh and gusty, gradually easing throughout the day.

Highest temperatures today will range from of 7C to 10C.

It will stay dry in many areas tonight with patchy outbreaks of rain or showers.

Minimum temperatures will drop back to between -1C to 4C. It will be coldest in the north midlands.

Some frost will develop with isolated patches of fog also possible.

Met Éireann said it will stay largely dry tomorrow with decent bright spells and just a few isolated showers, most likely towards the west.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 5C to 10C, coolest in the north midlands.

Thursday night will be mostly dry at first, although heavy outbreaks of rain will extend over the southern half of the country by morning.

Lowest temperatures of -1C to 5C are expected, coldest in the north with some frost forming.

The forecaster said Friday will be quite wet.

Heavy outbreaks of rain will continue to track northwards across the country with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers following from the south.

Highest temperatures will range from 5C to 11C, remaining coolest in Ulster.

There will be scattered outbreaks of showery rain on Friday night, with potentially heavy downpours in Atlantic coastal counties and some drier intervals towards the east. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 3C and 8C

For Christmas Eve, Saturday, Met Éireann said it will be largely cloudy with scattered showers.

The showers will remain heaviest along Atlantic coastal counties with the best of the dry intervals towards the east.

Highest temperatures of 8C to 11C are expected.

The forecaster’s current indications for Christmas Day, are that it will be clear and bright for most areas with just a few showers in the north and northwest.

Some of the showers may turn to sleet over higher ground. Highest temperatures will reach 5C to 8C early on, and become cooler throughout the day.

“Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook.

"Early indications are that conditions will remain unsettled into the early days of next week,” Met Éireann said