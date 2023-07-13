Guinness named most popular ‘beer’ in America

The black stuff has a popularity rating of 58 pc in the US.

It may be a stout, but Guinness has been named the most popular beer in the USA, beating the likes of Budweiser - ‘The King of Beers’ – as well as Corona and Heineken into second and third spots.

The survey, carried out by YouGov, represents stats for Q2 in 2023 and showed that the St. James’s Gate beverage has an approval rating of 58pc with Corona at 53pc and Heineken at 51pc.

On top of that, Guinness had a fame rating of 92 pc – showing how widely known it is.

The rest of the top 10 included Sam Adams, Blue Moon, Budweiser, Modelo, Corona Extra, Stella Artois, and Coors.

O’Hara’s got a mention too with 11 pc popularity, showing room for growth in the American market.

Dublin brewery

Guinness was first shipped to the US in 1817 to South Carolina, after being created in Dublin in 1759.

More than a century later, Guinness operated a brewery in New York City in the mid-20th century, though it closed half a decade later.

Guinness then opened a brewery in the US in 2018 in Maryland.

A year after that, Nuno Teles, President of Diageo Beer Company USA said: "When we started working towards opening the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, we knew we were building something significant that would mean so much to millions of people around the world.

"What we couldn't fully predict is what being a part of the Maryland brewing scene would feel like. It's widely accepted that the US overall is the most dynamic beer market in the world, but the breweries in Baltimore, and Maryland as a whole, have created such a supportive and inclusive environment.

"Each day we're more and more grateful to be here."

Another Guinness brewery is set to open later this year, with a restaurant attached, in Chicago.

On top of that, Guinness 0.0 pc is also growing in popularity as people become more health conscious and choose non-alcoholic options.

The stout is brewed now in 50 countries worldwide and available to purchase in 150 countries in total, with the most sold in the UK, here, Nigeria and Cameroon.