Guinness becomes ‘best-selling’ beer in British pubs for first time

Guinness has reportedly become the best-selling beer in British pubs for the first time.

The stout seems to have beat Carling as the number one pint in the UK, the Daily Mail Reports.

The World Cup boosted pulls of Guinness in pubs, along with the re-opening of venues in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The upcoming Six Nations is also expected to bring an increase.

Guinness reaching the top spot comes as a price hike is about to be applied to the pint next month.

Pub-goers will pay an extra 12c for a pint of Guinness from February 1.

Calls for owner Diageo to reconsider the price increases on pints have been made by publicans “who are getting hammered from every angle at the moment.”

“Following the increase in Heineken prices in December, this is the second major price increase our members are having to deal with in a few short weeks,” said VFI Chief Executive Paul Clancy.

"Publicans are getting hammered from every angle at the moment and this news from Diageo is a further blow to the trade.

Beverage company Diageo also produces Harp and Smithwick’s – recently announced the 12c hike per pint before VAT.

Heineken already saw a price hike on pints in November and revealed it was forced to add 17c due to “unprecedented cost increases.”