Guests escape injury after Belfast hotel evacuated due to fire

Benedicts Hotel and bar on Bradbury Place near Shaftesbury Square was evacuated after the alarm was raised at 11.10pm.

Firefighters battle blaze in Belfast City Centre on March 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Firefighters battle blaze in Belfast City Centre on March 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Firefighters battle a fire at Benedicts bar in Belfast City Centre on March 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Guests at a Belfast hotel have escaped injury after a blaze broke out at the city centre venue on Sunday night.

Benedicts Hotel and bar on Bradbury Place near Shaftesbury Square was evacuated after the alarm was raised at 11.10pm.

A number of fire appliances were dispatched to the scene where firefighters were seen entering the building wearing breathing apparatus.

The owners of the business took to social media to thank “the amazing Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) for “their quick actions”.

Firefighters battle blaze at Benedicts in Belfast City Centre

“We also wish to thank our diligent staff for their rapid response in helping to evacuate everyone safely from the building,” they said in a Facebook post.

“To our residents, thank you so much for your patience and understanding.

"We will be in contact with each and every one of you tomorrow.

"To the Europa Hotel and The Lansdowne Belfast, your help in relocating our residents at such short notice was invaluable.”

Owners also confirmed the bar and accommodation will reopen as normal on Monday.

"However, it may take a few days before our food service resumes,” they added.

Firefighters battle blaze in Belfast City Centre on March 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said one appliance from Central, two appliances from Cadogan, two appliances from Springfield and one appliance from Whitla, alongside five officers and a specialist command support unit where sent to the incident.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and other specialist equipment to bring the fire under control,” they added.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“The incident has now scaled back, however some resources remain in attendance.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Bradbury Place has reopened to traffic after it was closed while the fire was ongoing.