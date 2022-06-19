Grieving dad thanks mourners for support after tragic death of wife in childbirth

Pictures of Laura, Fergal and their little boy were included in the funeral service booklet prepared for devastated mourners who attended Laura's funeral Mass in Croom, Co. Limerick.

A GRIEVING husband, whose wife tragically passed away during childbirth, has told how the support his family has received has been a great comfort to him and his baby boy Shay.

Tragic Laura Liston's husband Fergal shared the first picture of the couple's newborn son - as the tot was described at her funeral Mass as the family's "great hope".

Pictures of Laura, Fergal and their little boy were included in the funeral service booklet prepared for devastated mourners who attended Laura's funeral Mass in Croom, Co. Limerick.

A message inserted below the photos read: "Fergal and Shay together with the Liston and Mannion families wish to thank everyone who attended Mass today and for all the kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this very sad time."

The beautifully designed funeral booklet was later shared by Coen Funeral Directors on their Facebook page.

Laura, who was in her 30s and from Dunnaman, Croom, Co Limerick, and formerly Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, died after giving birth to her son Shay at home in Croom on June 5.

lAURA lISTON

The infant survived and review into the case is now under way.

University Hospital Limerick said in a statement: "We can confirm we have temporarily suspended the home birth service in the midwest after a recent maternal death.

"The staff of UL Hospitals Group and of the home birth service would like to extend profound sympathies to the family involved on their devastating loss.

"We have commissioned an external review of the home birth service in the midwest.

"A group of external experts, including those with midwifery and obstetrics expertise, is being assembled to conduct the review, looking at patient safety, clinical governance and any other issues arising."

A spokesperson for the hospital group said it had "made contact with the small number of women in the region who were due to have home births in the coming months in relation to continuing their care".

It is understood Ms Liston developed life-threatening health complications after the home birth and was later transferred by ambulance from the University Maternity Hospital Limerick, where she was initially taken, to the acute unit where she was pronounced dead.

Fr Richard Davern - who had married the couple - officiated at the funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Croom, on Friday.

"It was the most tragic case I have ever witnessed in my ministry or ever dealt with, and I just hope to God that the family will find strength," he said.

"They have great hope with the little boy - indeed, he has given them great hope and something to focus on at this awful time.

"I suppose it is ironic that the weakest one, a little baby, is actually going to be the strongest bind that keeps the family together and keep them motivated. It's sad beyond words, God love them."