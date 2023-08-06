Grieving dad fears he’ll never see justice 27 years after crash killed two sons

Walter ‘Watty’ Doyle’s sons Dermot and James were aged 20 and 16 when they died not far from their home in Bree

THE still-grieving father of two brothers tragically killed in a head-on crash 27 years ago fears he will never see justice.

Walter ‘Watty’ Doyle’s sons Dermot and James were aged 20 and 16 when they died not far from their home in Bree, Wexford, while on an errand for the family business.

It took him several years and two High Court cases to discover that the driver who survived the crash was found to have been two-and-a-half times the alcohol limit for driving at the time.

Despite the passage of time Watty says that “as I get older it gets worse” and admits he hasn’t succeeded in being able to live with the unspeakable tragedy.

“The pain and suffering is still there, raw as raw could be and it gets worse as I get older and that’s it. I go nowhere, I’m completely grounded. It is like a shadow over me that I can’t clear.

“I never went back to work, when this happened I couldn’t cope with it to be honest with you.”

Dermot was a talented footballer and a gifted Irish dancer who had just graduated in engineering from Carlow Institute of Technology. Jim had been planning to start working full-time with his father in the family’s car dealership and shop when he finished school.

The brothers were travelling into Wexford to collect a car battery on August 20, 1996, when their Toyota Carina was in a collision with the 4x4 Isuzu Trooper driven by farmer John Doyle (no relation) coming in the opposite direction.

A priest who was called to anoint the fatally injured brothers said in a statement used in Watty’s High Court case that he was “shocked” by what he saw. He “administered spiritual assistance” before going to the other car where he recognised John Doyle, stating: “I got close to him and it was obvious he had drink taken. I got a strong smell of drink off his breath.”

Walter 'Watty' Doyle

John Doyle was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries but Watty still finds it hard to accept that there was no driving charges brought against him.

“I don’t understand how the gardaí could have let him off.”

John Doyle was never prosecuted over the fatal collision and no criminal proceedings were ever brought against him.

Watty said his lawyers had to fight all the way to get the information they needed to build their case against the driver.

“It took seven years to get discovery through the courts by my legal team.”

Blood test shows alcohol reading of 202mg after fatal accident

Eventually, they got details of a blood test taken from John Doyle at Wexford General Hospital after the accident which showed he had an alcohol reading of 202mg (50mg is the current limit for full licence drivers).

In January 2007 the Doyle family won a €120,000 settlement after liability was admitted. Another key part of the case was the statement from a barman at the Oak Tavern, Tom O’Leary, who told how he tried to persuade John Doyle to let him drive him home.

He went on to say Doyle’s friend told him not to worry and that he would look after it.