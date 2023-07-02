‘Greystones is your home for as long as you want’ - Ukrainians celebrate Constitution Day

Ukraine’s Constitution Day is a public holiday in the country and has been celebrated every year, on June 28, since 1996, when the constitution was adopted.

With over 1,300 Ukrainians in County Wicklow and, in Greystones, just over 100 residing at Tiglin’s centre in Coolnagreina in the town, where better to celebrate than at the centre, which welcomed Ukrainians only weeks after the Russian invasion, after Tiglin chairman Aubrey McCarthy called the head of the Irish Red Cross, Pat Carey, who then swiftly linked Tiglin with the International Protection Office.

Those living at Coolnagreina are mainly women and children, while most primary school children in Greystones attend St Patrick’s NS.

And Principal Rachel Harper, who is also a board member of Tiglin, and Whale Theatre founder Ross McParland, were among those who helped to a organise a truly memorable day for the town’s Ukrainian nationals, where among the guests were Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko, the Polish Ambassador to Ireland Anna Sochanska and Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Lironne Bar Sadeh.

Jay Bobinac, who is one of Tiglin's centre managers, said that over 150 people turned out on the day where there was a number of performances, including poetry reading, Irish dancing and acts from local theatre groups.

Her Excellency expressed her gratitude to the people of Ireland and Greystones for accepting her countrymen to the town, saying that she was “grateful to all the organisers of this wonderful day full of good mood, Ukrainian and Irish songs and pleasant communication that brings Ukrainians and Irish together every day.”

"She was so thankful for the approach of the town, where they are integrated into the community,” Jay said. “Most of the people that live with us have an opportunity to build in the community and find work, and they have been so well supported. The children are going to local schools and those that want to work are working. Some of the pupils from St Patrick's also performed on the day and the ambassador and the guests were so impressed with them and it was a lovely occasion.

"We just have to thank the community for being so supportive and for the Ukrainians it was such a great day for them to get together. The Ukrainian people also prepared Ukrainian food, so they played a big role as well.”

Opening the event, Ms Harper told all gathered that “our hearts are with our Ukrainian friends, you have become such a huge part of our community”.

"You have brought so much to Greystones and we are so grateful and we are all in awe at your strength and courage,” she added, remarking at how much the children at St Patrick’s heave learnt from their new Ukrainian friends.

Addressing the Ukrainians directly, she concluded by telling them that Greystones “is your home for as long as you want it to be”.