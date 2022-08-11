Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s mother dies after holiday accident on Inisbofin Island
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s mother has died following an accident on a family holiday.
Mary Ryan was on Inisbofin Island off the coast of Galway at the time of the incident.
She died in Galway University Hospital on Tuesday after being brought there by the Air Ambulance Service.
A death notice was posted on Rip.ie saying Ms Ryan, who lived in Sandycove, Dublin, died “unexpectedly but peacefully”.
Ms Ryan is described as the beloved wife of the late Bob and loving mother of John, Eamon, Robert and Marion.
The notice says she will be sadly missed by her children and their partners, her adored grandchildren Harriet, Lorcan, Séamus, Fintan, Isabella, Jack, Oliver, Ino, Tom, Róise, Sean and Harry, great-grandson George, her sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.
A Green Party spokesperson said: “Mary Ryan, mother of John, Eamon, Robert and Marion died suddenly in the early hours of this morning at University Hospital Galway.
“Minister Eamon Ryan wants to thank the Air Ambulance Service as well as staff at University Hospital Galway for their care,” he added.
