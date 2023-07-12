Greek police test for tampered alcohol following deaths of Irish teenagers

Ios authorities took alcohol samples from local nightlife hotspots as part of their investigation into the deaths of Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall.

Police in Greece are testing alcoholic drinks for contamination following the deaths of two Irish teenagers in Ios last week.

Ios authorities took alcohol samples from local nightlife hotspots as part of their investigation into the deaths of Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall, according to the Irish Mail on Sunday.

Greek police were reportedly already concerned about contaminated drinks on the island over the summer period.

Alcohol in party destinations such as Ios is often mixed with methanol or water to alter intoxication levels in order to sell more beverages.

Police have said that 10pc of alcoholic drinks being sold in Greece have been tampered with in some way, the publication adds.

Andrew and Max, who were former students of St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, south Dublin, died in separate incidents while on a post-Leaving Cert holiday in Ios at the beginning of the month.

Andrew O’Donnell died after an accidental fall while returning to his accommodation having left his group early on Saturday July 1.

Max died the next day while making his way to the ferry.

Max’s Requiem Mass took place today at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, where St Michael’s College chaplain Fr Paddy Moran told of how sudden his last moments were.

“Max was walking to the ferry when he died. He was talking to Niall, his father, who told me yesterday that Max sounded strong on the phone,” he said.

“One second Max was living, and the next he was not. It was as quick as that. Max did not suffer. He was not afraid. He died listening to the voice of the father who loved him. There is consolation in that,” he added.

Max (18) is survived by his parents Fiona and Niall, his brother Charlie, grandparents Carl Laverty and Nuala Wall, and a wide circle of family and friends.

Niall Wall spoke strongly and proudly of Max at his Requiem Mass, and described the suddenness of his death as “a most profound cruelty”.

“Today marks the end of an eight-day journey for us, that with the most profound cruelty has not only taken Max from us but has robbed him of a bright future, and the sense of loss that we feel is so deep because of what he has lost,” he said.

Niall Wall also told of how Max had undergone very serious surgeries three years ago at Crumlin Hospital to replace a heart valve, and very soon afterwards to remove his spleen.

“We were very, very, lucky that he survived all of that. Before he went to surgery he was told exactly the dangers and how sick he was. He accepted that so stoically, and not once did he complain,” he said.

Prayers were also said for the family of Andrew O’Donnell, whose funeral will take place at the same church on Wednesday.

After Requiem Mass Max’s remains were brought through the summer rain to St Michael’s school as his classmates and current students walked behind.

From there, the cortege went to Kilternan Cemetery Park for the burial ceremony.