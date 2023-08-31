Grandmother of Rosaleen McDonagh (3) killed in Laois pays poignant tribute to tot

Rosaleen had been hit by a vehicle on Cosby Avenue and rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where she later died

A grandmother of tragic tot Rosaleen McDonagh has posted a poignant tribute to the three-year-old who died after she was hit by a car in a housing estate in Laois yesterday afternoon.

Alongside a montage of photos of the little girl enjoying family moments together, Winnie McDonagh has written: “Oh God why, my little granddaughter Rosaleen.”

People have left dozens of replies, with one saying they were; “So sorry for your loss.”

Another adds: “My deepest condolences to you and all your family so sad god love her. RIP gorgeous little angel.”

At 1.15pm yesterday, gardaí were alerted to a serious road collision in the Fairgeen residential estate in Portlaoise.

Rosaleen had been hit by a vehicle on Cosby Avenue and rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where she later died.

Tom O'Reilly

Forensic collision investigators yesterday carried out an examination of the scene while gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to contact them.

Last night other family members and friends paid tribute to the toddler, with one writing online: “Rest in perfect paradise baby girl, you were way too good for this cruel world.”

Another posted: “I can’t believe your [sic] gone only three years old, such a cruel world, you were always happy and always had a smile on your face you always lit up the room...”

Rosaleen was one of two toddlers who died in separate crashes on Irish roads less than 24 hours apart.

On Tuesday night, Tom O’Reilly (3) died along with his grandparents, Bridget and Thomas, after the car they were travelling in hit a wall near Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Bridget (46) and Thomas (45) O’Reilly and their grandson were the backseat passengers of the car when it crashed into a wall shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

Tom’s parents, both aged 22, were in the front seats of the car and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The tragedies bring to 11 the number of people who have died in accidents on Irish roads in the last week, with senior gardaí appealing for road users to take care and be safe.

Speaking at the scene, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne told Independent.ie: “The family, they’ve been in Cashel all their lives. They’d be a very quiet family who have always kept to themselves.

“They’re a big family but they would have been well known around Cashel town and the area.

Grandparents Thomas and Bridget O'Reilly, who died in Cashel road collision

“It’s heart-breaking, they’re heartbroken about it.

“You just don’t expect when someone goes away that the next thing you get is a knock on the door from the emergency services to say that there’s been an accident, especially when you’ve a three-year-old involved.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday shared his condolences, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin described it as a “devastating loss of life”.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane, in charge of community engagement in south Tipperary, said that the family members are “numb” from the grief as he paid tribute to emergency responders who attended the scene.

“You try to give words of comfort, but can we understand what they’re going through? They’re numb, they’re trying to deal with the loss of three family members,” he said.

“Such a young life lost in those three is very difficult, you offer words of comfort and support and that’s all you really can do in such circumstances.

“To see that sadness of that family, that extended family and the pain they’re enduring from a road collision, unfortunately far too many people in our country have experienced that from road traffic collisions, it’s not nice to see.

“It is difficult for first responders to deal with that, but we do our job and we do it well. ‘Exemplary’ I used before, ‘commendable’ I use today, and that’s how I describe the people who came here last night to help this family.”

The scene of Tuesday night’s crash in Cashel is just 25km from where four young people lost their lives at the Mountain Road in Clonmel on Friday evening.

Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Grace McSweeney (all 18), as well as Grace’s brother Luke (24), died when the car he was driving overturned as they made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results. Their funerals are taking place over the coming days.

On Tuesday morning a man in his 40s died after the car he was driving crashed in Donegal.

Last Tuesday, August 22, a man in his 30s died after his car hit a stone wall in Freshford, Co Kilkenny.

The previous afternoon a female passenger (70s) died following a road crash in Swinford, Co Mayo.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty, of the Garda Press Office, said 125 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 25 people compared to the same period last year.

The senior garda said this number represents 125 “fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, friends and colleagues who are no longer with their families”.

He said An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal for everybody to take care and stay safe on roads.