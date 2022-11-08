Grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne passes away during trial

Maria Shine will be laid to rest tomorrow after a funeral service

The grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne and caged gangster Fat Freddie Thompson will be laid to rest after funeral mass tomorrow following her death last Friday

Maria Shine – formerly Roe - is the mother of Byrne’s mother Sadie.

She is also the grandmother of Byrne’s cousin Fat Freddie Thompson, who is serving a life term for the Hutch-Kinahan feud murder of Daithi Douglas in 2016.

It was noted that Sadie was absent from the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, who is accused of her son’s murder, at the Special Criminal Court yesterday.

It was the first day that she did not attend court.

Maria’s funeral will take place tomorrow at 11am in St Nicholas of Myra Church, Francis Street followed by burial to Mount Jerome Cemetery.

However, gardai do not is expect that David's brother Liam, who was named in the High Court as leader of the Byrne Organised Crime Gang, will attend his grandmother's funeral.

Liam Byrne, who is regarded by gardai as the head of the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang’s UK operations, has been living in England since his brother was killed.

Maria’s death notice on RIP.ie states that Maria Shine (formerly Roe) (née Richardson) of Dublin died peacefully on November 4, “surrounded by her loving family, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross”.

“Maria, late of The Coombe is the “beloved wife of the late Dan and Liam and much-loved mother of Seamus, Sadie, Marie, Lisa, Yvonne, Collette, Adrienne, Antoinette, Joan, Daniel and the late Liam, Margaret and Teresa.”

He notice adds: “Sadly missed and forever loved by her loving family, brothers, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.”

Numerous tributes have been paid to Maria, including one that reads: “To Dan & family. Very sorry to hear of Maria’s passing thinking of you, May she rest in peace.”

Another adds: “Sincere sympathy to the Roe Family we hold very fond memories of Maria.”

One other person has written: “Condolences to all the family. I have fond memories of Mrs Shine. Thinking of you all at this sad time. Antoinette (Carmelia's sister) Katie and Jack.

May Maria Rest in Peace.”

Three men are on trial in connection with David Byrne’s death.

Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of Mr Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

Mr Hutch's two co-accused - Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (51), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of Mr Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles.

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years last month for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious killing of David Byrne. He also agreed to testify as a State witness in the trial.