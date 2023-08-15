Grandmother had lucky escape after car burst into flames at McDonald’s in Kildare

Staff have been described as being in “shock.”

Members of Kildare Fire Brigade tackle a blaze at the McDonalds Drive Thru restaurant

A grandmother had a lucky escape after her car burst into flames at a McDonald’s drivethru in Kildare.

Fire and emergency services rushed to the scene just before mid-day in Newbridge after receiving a call about smoke coming from a vehicle.

It’s understood a man sitting in his vehicle noticed smoke coming from the woman’s car and warned her to get out.

Seconds later, the car burst into flames which quickly spread to the fast food outlet in the Moorefield area of the town. McDonald’s later said staff and customers inside the restaurant were safely evacuated.

A local woman from a chemist across the road from the restaurant told RTÉ's Liveline: “The woman is shaken but she said she is grateful her grandchildren were not with her. We brought her into an office so she could not see what was happening to the building and gave her tea.”

The pharmacist added that many of the McDonald’s employees were being cared for by the pharmacy staff as many were in a state of “shock”.

Flames were seen licking the sign on the top of the restaurant before being put out by emergency services.

Footage of the blaze that has been widely circulated online shows thick, black smoke pouring from the restaurant as fire crews aim high pressure hoses at the fire.

People can be seen looking on as the roof is engulfed in smoke.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Moorefield Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare earlier today. There are no reported injuries at this time and the road remains closed.

“An Garda Síochána is advising motorists to please use an alternative route.”

“Our Newbridge restaurant in County Kildare closed on Tuesday afternoon after a serious fire started at the site.

“The Fire & Emergency Services are still in attendance at the scene and working to contain the fire. Our crew and customers were safely evacuated, with no reported injuries. The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.”

Moorefield Road will remain closed for several hours and Kildare County Council advised local residents and businesses to keep their windows and doors closed due to fumes.

