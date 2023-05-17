Grandfather says he is still called a ‘murderer’ by relatives of missing Dublin mum

Larry was previously photographed ripping down ‘missing posters’ for Elizabeth Clarke

A grandfather who is still being labelled a “murderer” 10 years after a mother-of-two went missing from his home says gardaí think he will break and admit guilt – but he insists he did nothing wrong.

Elizabeth Clarke, from Portrane in Dublin, has not been seen since she left Larry Stanley’s home in Navan, Co. Meath, on November 1, 2013.

Ms Clarke had lived in the house with her two children, her ex-partner Kevin Stanley, his father Larry and Larry’s wife – but they say Elizabeth moved out after splitting with Kevin.

She was only reported missing eight years ago after her family, from whom she had been estranged, said they hadn’t seen her in a long time.

Larry (56) told the Sunday World this week that he believes gardaí still suspect he or his family had something to do with Elizabeth’s disappearance but he says they have done nothing wrong.

Officers searched Larry Stanley’s family home after they learned Elizabeth was missing, and her relatives have shouted “murderer” at him on the street on regular occasions in the intervening years.

Larry said relatives of Elizabeth sit in cars outside his house around three times a week convinced he has answers to her disappearance.

“They keep on blaming us for years. We done nothing, but they’re dead set on it and they want us to say something we didn’t do.

“They keep saying they want answers; we want answers as well. We shouldn’t have to put up with what we’re putting up with.”

He said he has made complaints to gardaí over the matter but he feels they have no sympathy for him.

“Even after all this time I think they see us as the prime suspects, even though there’s nothing there. They’ve investigated us through and through. They must have gone through us with a fine-tooth comb and there’s nothing.”

He said he believes gardaí think he will eventually crack due to the pressure.

“I think they’re pushing it, thinking they’ll break. If we haven’t broke in eight years – because we have nothing to hide – I don’t think it’s going to break us now. It’s just annoying us and we have no life. It’s not that we have anything to hide.

“You just hope they get fed up with what they’re doing and quit their crap. This has to be wrong what they’re doing but they’re being let away with it.”

Larry added that neighbours in his estate, including relatives of his family, have also turned on him and his family since Elizabeth’s disappearance and no longer speak to them.

Larry was previously photographed ripping down ‘missing posters’ for Elizabeth which her family had put up near his home. He said he did it out of frustration as he felt the posters were being put up to try and goad him.

Elizabeth left in November, 2013, without taking her bank card or passport. Larry and his family collected child welfare payments using her bank card after her disappearance.

“The reason she left the card was for the children’s allowance.

“They were trying to say it was untoward and we were just taking the money – but she left the card because Kevin was looking after the kids and we were helping him and that money was for the kids.

“The guards kept saying to Kevin ‘why didn’t you go after her [when she left]’. But sure then you could be done for stalking. If you split up with someone, you leave them to their own.”

He has maintained for years that Elizabeth had a lot of money in cash that she didn’t keep in the bank and she used this to set up a new life abroad.

“I know you can still get out of the country without a passport. She had a lot of money at the time. She even asked my wife if she wanted some. It was a lot, a lot, a lot of money. It was in cash. The guards were told this.”

Asked how she could possibly have had access to so much cash, he made a bizarre claim, without any proof, that she could have been involved in drug dealing.

There is absolutely no suggestion Elizabeth was involved in crime in any way and when pressed on why he was putting forward such a ludicrous theory, Larry admitted he had nothing to back it up.

“We don’t have proof but [we were] trying to put two and two together. That was the only thing we could come up with. She had all this cash and had to be getting it from somewhere. I understand [how it sounds] but that’s the assumption we’re going with. How did she get the money?”

Gardaí do not believe in any way that Elizabeth was involved in drug dealing.

Larry said while he previously believed Elizabeth was abroad, he now believes she could be dead.

“We’ve always been under the impression over the years that she’s living her life and not looking over her shoulder, but now we don’t know anymore.

“The only ones who were believing [she was dead] at the start was them. They must know something we don’t know. We always held out hope she would be found.”

He now said he believes Elizabeth is dead.

“We are of that belief now. I honestly believe [she is dead].”

He said Elizabeth’s relatives are still visiting his estate on a regular basis.

“They sit outside in car all the time intimidating us and calling names when they get the chance.

“You don’t see us going up to where they’re living and causing them crap.

“They’re still shouting names from the car. They’re shouting, ‘murderer’ and ‘we want to know where she is’, and all this crap.

“I don’t say anything, I just ignore them. I carry on as though I don’t see them.”

He added that he asked the council to be rehoused but they rejected the request.

His family then tried to rent houses but kept getting rejected.

“Every time we go for a rented house it falls through. We found out from a couple of landlords that people have been going to the landlords and telling them not to give us the house.”

Larry also believes people have been accessing his phone remotely, but once again he has no evidence of this.

“They’re watching us all the time. They’re hacking into our phones. They seem to know everything. We have no privacy in the house.

“They’re putting up on Facebook things we’ve said in the house. They’ve been doing that and we know the guards have been doing that as well.

“The guards are still doing it. They’re listening into our calls and [monitoring] the internet.”

He said he doesn’t think the gardaí will ever stop treating him as a suspect.

“I think the guards don’t want to make a U-turn after pointing the finger at us for so long.”

He said he wants Elizabeth’s family to stop confronting him.

“I’d just love them to stop. Enough is enough. You’re talking eight years now. All this started in January 2015. If you can get nothing on somebody in eight years then there’s nothing there.”

He said he’d never kill anyone.

“I wouldn’t have it in me to do it. I did door work and only hit one person in 16 years and I got hit once.”