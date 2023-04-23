Government to deploy Defence Forces to assist Irish citizens seeking to leave Sudan

The Defence Forces personnel will first fly to nearby Djibouti, it emerged this afternoon

A drone view shows smoke rising over buildings a week after fighting began in North Khartoum, as seen from Omdurman, Sudan. Photo: Reuters TV — © REUTERS

The Government has agreed to deploy 12 members of the Defence Forces to to assist Irish passport holders who are seeking to flee from Sudan.

An incorporeal Cabinet meeting was held to sign off on the plans to assist 150 people with Irish citizenship still in the country which has become a battle ground in recent weeks.

In a statement this afternoon from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the Government had approved the deployment of an Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) mission.

"The mission will involve Defence Forces personnel, in support of Department of Foreign Affairs officials, to assist with the process of evacuating Irish citizens and their dependents from the crisis in Sudan.

“The Government remains deeply concerned by the situation in Sudan and the Irish Embassy in Nairobi and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin are in ongoing contact with over 150 Irish citizens in Sudan. The Department has also been working actively with our international partners to arrange for the evacuation of Irish citizens. Such evacuation operations are highly sensitive given the volatile security situation on the ground.

“The Government has decided that up to 12 Defence Forces personnel will be deployed initially to Djibouti as part of an Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) mission led by the Department of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with the Department of Defence. The ECAT mission will provide consular and other assistance to Irish citizens and their dependents being evacuated from Sudan.”

The Taoiseach said: “The situation in the Sudanese capital Khartoum has got worse in the last few days, and violence is being reported across the city. The Irish Defence Forces personnel and Department of Foreign Affairs officers being deployed will make every effort to provide advice and assistance to the 150 or so Irish nationals in Sudan.

“The situation on the ground in Sudan remains extremely volatile and I wish the ECAT and Defence Forces team every success in this mission.”

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said: “Today’s decision by Government is a continuation of the substantial, intensive work that the Department of Foreign Affairs has been engaged in since this recent outbreak of violence in Sudan.

“Above all, our primary aim is to offer our citizens every assistance through what has been an extremely difficult and challenging time.”

Officials of the Department will arrive in Djibouti today. The duration of the mission will be dependent on the progress that can be made, the security situation on the ground and decisions on extraction by partners, the statement added.

The move follows an attack on Sudan-based Irish diplomat, Aidan O'Hara who is also serving as EU Ambassador in the country in the grips of a violent dispute between Sudan’s army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The US and France decided to withdraw all their diplomatic staff form the region.

Sudan's army said on Saturday it had agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals but fighting still raged in the capital Khartoum with reports of airstrikes near the state broadcaster and gun battles in several areas.

The US managed to extract its embassy staff in Khartoum as three US Army chinook helicopters flew into the capital and removed the staff on the orders of President Biden on Saturday night.

France has also confirmed that it has begun an evacuation of its own officials and citizens, along with other citizens of “European and allied partner” nations, the French foreign ministry said.

A French national was reported as shot as they attempted to evacuate from Khartoum this weekend, highlighting the danger looming over any extraction.

It’s not yet known if Irish citizens will be part of this evacuation on Sunday.

Logistically, there are challenges as the telecom networks are not operational at times, which adds degrees of difficulty in contacting Irish people who are sheltering across the country.

More than 400 people have been killed and thousands have been injured since fighting between the Sudanese Army and the rival Rapid Support Forces broke out last weekend.

Citizens should follow the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya on Twitter (@IrlEmbKenya) for updated advice.