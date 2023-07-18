Gonorrhoea outbreak at Irish McDonald’s branch among shock claims from workers

Alistair Macrow told the BBC the company had “fallen short” in some cases after the corporation spoke to dozens of workers

A BBC investigation has revealed allegations of a toxic culture in the UK with some workers as young as 17 claiming they are almost routinely groped and harassed

A sexually transmitted infection (STI) outbreak at a McDonald’s branch in Northern Ireland due to sexual activity between staff is among the claims made by workers who have spoken out.

The boss of fast food giant in the UK has apologised after more than 100 current and former employees alleged they had been sexually harassed or assaulted or subjected to racism or bullying.

Alistair Macrow told the BBC the company had “fallen short” in some cases after the corporation spoke to dozens of workers.

One of the allegations reported by BBC News states that there was “an outbreak of gonorrhoea at a branch in Northern Ireland where sexual relationships between staff members were commonplace.”

The broadcaster began investigating working conditions in McDonald’s outlets back in February after the popular restaurant chain signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) pledging to protect staff from sexual harassment.

It has revealed allegations of a toxic culture, some workers as young as 17 claiming they are almost routinely groped and harassed.

The UK’s equality watchdog has expressed concerns over reports and is launching a new email hotline.

Mr Macrow, who is McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said the company "deeply apologised" to those affected and insisted that all employees deserved to work in a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace.

Prior to the BBC investigation McDonald's claimed “we already have a strong track record in this area”.

However the shock allegations paint a a different picture with 31 of more than 100 claims relating to sexual assault and 78 relating to sexual harassment.

The BBC has also published details of 18 alleged incidents of racism and six allegations of homophobia.

Multiple workers accused managers at some outlets across the UK of being responsible for the alleged mistreatment.

A current 17-year-old female employee in Cheshire has claimed a colleague 20 years older asked if he could show her his penis.

It is alleged he used a racial slur and said he wanted to make a "black and white" baby with the teenager.

Meanwhile a former worker has alleged that a senior manager at a UK branch in Plymouth choked her and grabbed her bottom when she was 17.

She also claims that a shift manager sent her sexually explicit images online.

Further allegations include a manager in Hampshire, England suggesting that a 16-year-old male worker perform sexual acts in exchange for vapes and a Cheshire manager who tried to pressure 16-year-old new female recruits into having sex

At an Aberdeen branch in Scotland a woman alleges she was called a slur word and subject to racist jokes.

Staff reported that all too often some senior managers failed to act on complaints including those involving sexual relationships between senior and more junior members of staff, which is against company policy.

Mr Macrow said: “Every one of the 177,000 employees in McDonald’s UK deserves to work in a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace.

“There are clearly instances where we have fallen short and for that we deeply apologise.

“There is simply no place for harassment, abuse, or discrimination of any kind at McDonald’s, and we will investigate all allegations brought to us, and all proven breaches of our code of conduct will be met with the most severe measures we can legally impose, up to and including dismissal.”

Meanwhile the Equality and Human Rights Commissions said McDonald’s had made legally binding commitments, including an anonymous survey of workers about workplace safety and improving its policies to prevent and respond to sexual harassment.

“Under the Equality Act 2010, employers are legally responsible if an employee is sexually harassed at work by another employee, if the employer has not taken all possible steps to prevent it from happening,” it added.