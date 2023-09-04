Golfer stranded at Cork airport after Ryanair deemed wheelchair too big for flight

Ian St John says he is planning to take legal action against Ryanair after being stranded in Cork Airport

A disabled golfer has described his “humiliation” at not being permitted to board a Ryanair flight after his specialised wheelchair was deemed too big.

Ian St John, from Waterford, says he is planning to take legal action against Ryanair after being stranded in Cork Airport after he was not allowed to board his 8pm flight to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

“I have not spoken with a single member of Ryanair. All they have offered me is a refund. I am stranded down in Cork Airport, with no way of getting home,” he posted in a video message from the lounge hours after the flight had departed without him.

Ian has been in a wheelchair since he was diagnosed with spinal cancer in 2016 and was due to play in an official disabled golfer’s tournament in Southport, near Liverpool, this afternoon. He claims he was refused entry onto the flight by Swissport, acting as a handler for Ryanair, due to his electronic wheelchair, or ParaGolfer machine, exceeding the airlines “maximum dimensions”.

This specialised equipment enables people with paralysis to stand upright while playing as well as providing the capacity to drive around the golf course.

The professional PGA golfer was also due to attend a “once in a lifetime” Liverpool FC match yesterday afternoon and had additional needs taxis booked to bring him and his equipment to Formby Hall, where his golf tournament is taking place and then on to Anfield for the game.

“All of that is gone to waste now. These specialised taxis are costly and exceptionally hard to find. Many days of research and phone calls are required to find such a service,” he said from his hotel in Cork.

Mr St John said he feels he gave the correct dimensions for his specialised wheelchair.

“I’m not going to chance my arm in booking a flight, getting a van hire, getting all my clothes, getting my father and brother to give up an afternoon to drive me, to give false information to an airline,” he said.

He also said Ryanair told him at the airport that they emailed him on Saturday to say he exceeded the equipment size limit, however, he claims that it is “total lies” and that he never received any emails from the airline.

“If they had told me on Friday, none of this would have happened. I’m not one to cry but I just couldn’t believe that they would not offer anything other than a refund,” he said.

The Tramore resident claims the incident is a “breach of contract” and “total discrimination”.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This passenger travelling from Cork to Liverpool (Sep 2nd) choose not to fly after being informed by ground staff at Cork airport that their mobility equipment exceeded the maximum dimensions permitted for carriage on board Ryanair aircraft.”

They claimed that he received an Electronic Mobility Form on Friday, September 1, which “clearly stated” the maximum dimensions and weight permitted for carriage of mobility equipment on board Ryanair aircraft.

“But regrettably they arrived at Cork airport with mobility equipment that exceeded the maximum dimensions permitted,” the spokesperson said.