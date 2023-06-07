Goldman Sachs to sell Blanchardstown shopping centre for up to €725m
Goldman Sachs is reported to have appointed real estate investment bank Eastdil Secured and CBRE to find a buyer for Blanchardstown Centre.
The shopping centre is expected to have a guide price of between €650m to €725, according to a story first reported by the Irish Times.
Blanchardstown Centre, which spans around 112,000 sq m, has 180 stores. Anchor tenants include Penneys and Marks & Spencer.
Last month, Nike also opened a new concept store at the centre.
Goldman Sachs acquired the shopping centre, as well as two adjacent retail parks, external retail units and a five-storey office block, in December 2020 in a deal worth €750m.
At the time, it described the centre as an “excellent asset in a prime location with a very strong mix of high-quality retailers.”
“Our intention is to invest in the refurbishment of the centre to enhance the shopping experience and ensure that it remains as a world-class retail destination,” it added.
Prior to being taken over by Goldman Sachs, Blanchardstown Centre was owned by US investment giant Blackstone.
It purchased the shopping complex for €950m from Stephen Vernon’s Green Property in 2016 but walked away from the centre after retail asset values plummeted during the pandemic.
Goldman Sachs had been among the financial backers for Blackstone’s investment in Blanchardstown and swapped its debt to lead a takeover of the property.
