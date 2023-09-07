GoFundMe for Cork drowning victim Emili Roman raises €35k as funeral details announced

Emili Roman was swept out to sea at around 4.30pm on Tuesday while swimming at Fountainstown Beach, near Carrigaline.

Emili Roman who drowned while swimming at Fountainstown Beach in Co Cork.

An appeal to cover the funeral expenses for the young girl who drowned in a swimming accident in Co Cork on Tuesday has raised more than €35,000.

Emili Roman was swept out to sea at around 4.30pm on Tuesday while swimming at Fountainstown Beach, near Carrigaline.

Her body was later recovered by a member of the public along with the local RNLI lifeboat crew after being spotted near the shore.

It is understood her twin, Jeremy, was on the beach when Emili got into difficulty, and her father was there when she was taken from the water at about 7.45pm.

Emili, a second-class pupil at Templebreedy National School, would have celebrated her 8th birthday today.

Her death notice described her as the “darling daughter” of Martha and Slawomir and a “dear sister of Inga and Jeremy”.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady and St John in Carrigaline, with burial afterwards at St John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

A GoFundMe appeal launched yesterday by family friend Beata O’Sullivan has now reached over €35,000 in donations.

Funds raised will cover Emili's funeral and burial expenses, as well as going towards a memorial to honour the young girl and helping her parents take bereavement leave from work.

“Emily was a ray of sunshine in our lives, a compassionate friend, a loving daughter, and a cherished sister. Her laughter was infectious, and her kindness knew no bounds,” Beata wrote.

“She touched the lives of everyone she met with her warm smile and boundless enthusiasm. Her love for swimming was just one facet of her vibrant personality, and it brought her immense joy.

“Your contributions will allow us to give Emily the dignified farewell she deserves and alleviate the financial burden on her grieving family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and will be greatly appreciated. In addition to financial support, your words of comfort and condolences have been a source of strength for us, and we are thankful for the love and compassion you have shown. Emily's memory will live on in our hearts.”

Donations can be made through the ‘Help Us Give Our Beloved Angel a Proper Farewell’ GoFundMe page.