Global recycling giant Smurfit Kappa with HQ in Ireland pays €132k for shipping 1,100 tons of garbage

The shipping containers were supposed to be carrying cardboard being imported from the US, not rubbish

Cargo of filthy waste was sent to Brazil from the United States

The global packaging giant Smurfit Kappa were investigated by Brazilian federal authorities who seized 1,100 tons of garbage in dozens of shipping containers supposed to be carrying cardboard being imported from the US.

The multi-billion euro company which is headquartered in Ireland and operates in 35 countries agreed to pay R$706,000 (€132,000) as part of a non-prosecution agreement with federal authorities.

Smurfit Kappa demanded the name of the company was kept confidential as part of the agreement.

Brazilian media outlet R7 reported two weeks ago that the investigation was launched after Customs at the Port of Rio Grande, in Rio Grande do Sul, seized 65 containers shipped from the Port of Everglades, in Florida, with about 1,100 tons of garbage in 2020.

While the cargo was supposed to contain cardboard scraps, inspectors discovered that it was garbage that had been collected from malls, schools, supermarkets and hospitals in several states on the East Coast of the United States.

The cargo was believed to have been exported from the US by Smurfit Kappa North America and the importer was Smurfit Kappa do Brasil Indústria de Embalagens Bento Gonçalves – both are part of the Smurfit Kappa group.

Medical waste, gloves, masks, leftover food, syringes, personal hygiene items were among the items found inside and there were “of decaying food. Chicken bones with larvae, insects, spiders, cockroaches, ants all indicating that the load contained organic matter” in the shipments.

Smurfit Kappa in Brazil agreed to pay R$706,000 to buy a thermal camera for the port in exchange for not being criminally prosecuted but they demanded their name be kept out of it as part of the agreement.

Federal Public Prosecutor Daniel Luís Dalberto told the Sunday World that while he couldn’t confirm or deny the name of the company due to the non-disclosure agreement, he could confirm the details of the case.

“The declared import was of permitted material, scrap cardboard for recycling. It turns out there was not just cardboard, but food and hospital waste, already in decomposition, imported from the USA, material not allowed by Brazilian law.

“Therefore, we oblige the company to fumigate all material and return it to the country of origin. I communicated the fact to the US federal prosecutor and to my Brazilian colleagues who work in the ports where the same importing company operated in Brazil.”

Five months after Smurfit Kappa signed the agreement authorities in the Port of Santos seized a 23.3 ton container imported by the firm in 2021 that was supposed to have paper scraps but contained garbage as well.

Smurfit Kappa declined to comment when contacted by the Sunday World several times over the past two weeks.