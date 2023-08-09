Girl (8) dead and boy (5) fighting for his life in hospital after Antrim crash

The boy has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast where he remains critical.

Police in Carrickfergus have closed High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway. Pacemaker Press

An eight-year-old girl has died following a crash in Co Antrim which has also left a five-year-old boy fighting for his life in hospital.

It’s understood they were part of a summer scheme group making their way to Carrickfergus Castle when the incident happened in the town centre on Wednesday morning.

The air ambulance was dispatched to the scene on High Street earlier and the area remains cordoned off.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart said local residents are “numb with grief”.

"It happened in the most public of places and it is absolutely heart-breaking,” he said.

"As a parent, my heart goes out the families who are grieving.

"It’s the worst possible thing you can imagine.”

Mr Stewart also said his thoughts are with the first responders and everyone who witnessed the accident.

"I am also thinking of the young boy in hospital and praying that he pulls through,” he added.

Stewart Dickson MLA has also expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young children involved," he said.

"What should have been a simple trip into town has turned into every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I wish to thank the emergency services for their quick response to the accident today, and commend them for the devotion to duty that is often encountered in the most troubling of situations.”

Mr Dickson said it has been “a very difficult day for all those in the town centre of Carrickfergus and indeed the wider community.”

A PSNI spokesperson has advised people to seek alternative routes for their journeys to avoid the area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said four emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:40 on Wednesday 9 August following reports of an RTC in the High Street Area, Carrickfergus,” said a spokesperson.

"NIAS despatched four emergency crews, two Ambulance Officers and one BASICS Doctor to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board were also tasked to attend.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

Road users and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area.