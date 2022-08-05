tragedy | 

Girl (4) dies after tragic incident at Sligo caravan park

It is understood the girl was struck by a vehicle
Stock image

Stock image© PA

Ciara O'LoughlinIndependent.ie

A four-year-old girl has died after an incident at a Sligo caravan park this afternoon.

It is understood the child was injured when she was struck by a vehicle.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Enniscrone in Co Sligo.

She was taken to University Hospital Sligo where she has since passed away.

A garda spokesperson said a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.

More to follow...


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices