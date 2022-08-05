Girl (4) dies after tragic incident at Sligo caravan park
Ciara O'LoughlinIndependent.ie
A four-year-old girl has died after an incident at a Sligo caravan park this afternoon.
It is understood the child was injured when she was struck by a vehicle.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Enniscrone in Co Sligo.
She was taken to University Hospital Sligo where she has since passed away.
A garda spokesperson said a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.
More to follow...
