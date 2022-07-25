Girl (2) dies after tragic accident in paddling pool in Co Laois

Little Hannah Kealy, from Cremorgan, Timahoe, Co Laois was playing in the pool when the accident occurred

A two-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident involving a paddling pool in Co Laois.

Little Hannah Kealy, from Cremorgan, Timahoe, Co Laois was playing in the pool when the accident occurred close to her home on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Hannah was taken by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Dublin where medical teams strived to keep her alive.

However, little Hannah passed away on Sunday surrounded by her parents Marie and Denis and sister Ella.

The tight-knit Laois Community of Timahoe and Stradbally have been left devastated by her death and circumstances surrounding it.

Tributes were paid to the family at a meeting of Laois County Council on Monday morning.

As a mark of respect to the grieving family, GAA activity in the Timahoe and St Joseph’s clubs were cancelled over the weekend.

Hannah Kealy

A garda statement provided to Independent.ie read:

"Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Stradbally, Co. Laois on Wednesday 20th July, 2022 at approximately 10.30am.

“A 2-year-old girl was removed from the scene to Portlaoise General Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Crumlin Hospital and then Temple Street Hospital where she passed away on Sunday 24th July, 2022.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court,” it added.

Hannah is also survived by her grandparents Margaret and John Cahill and Margaret and Tom Kealy along with cherished dog Ruben, aunts and uncles, Sharon, Orlaith, Brian, Kelley, Liz and Stephen, Aising, cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh and Conor.

Her funeral details are yet to be announced.

In tribute Cloneen Hurling club said: "Our heartfelt condolences to Marie, Denis and the Cahill and Kealy Families on the very sad passing of Hannah, our hearts are broken for you all and you are in our thoughts at this very sad time. Rest in peace beautiful Hannah”.