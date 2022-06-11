Get ready for summer as temperatures to top 20 degrees next week

All kinds of weather will be seen across the country this weekend as wind, rain and sunny spells are all on the cards with mild temperatures.

This mild and breezy weather is a result of ex-tropical storm Alex, however, Ireland hasn’t and won’t be too affected by the storm, so far it has tracked only out at sea.

Met Éireann said it doesn’t expect any county weather warnings to be put in place due to the storm, however, there is a small craft warning in place for all coasts of Ireland until 9pm tonight.

Today will be breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers, the heaviest and most frequent in Ulster and Connacht with some the possibility of hail.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest winds.

Sunday will bring sunny spells but there will still be some scattered showers.

"The showers will be mainly over the northern half of the country and will be lighter than previous days,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 13C in the northwest to 17C in the southeast with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.”

Monday will then bring a good deal of dry weather with some bright and sunny spells and well scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

Tuesday will be cloudy and damp over the west and north of the country, but drier to the east and southeast with a few brighter intervals.

Wednesday will start of mainly dry in Leinster and much of Munster. However, rain in the west and north will spread eastwards to all areas later in the day, becoming lighter as it does so and clearing on Wednesday night.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C degrees with light breezes.

It may then get much more settled towards the end of the weekend, as a good amount of dry weather and temperatures in the low 20s are expected.

The national forecaster said: “Current indications suggest that Thursday, Friday and next weekend will bring a fair amount of dry weather, though some scattered showers are likely at times. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 20s.”