Gerry Adams carefully dodges Freddie Scappaticci question

The former Sinn Féin leader appeared on an episode of The Rest Is Politics podcast, presented by Alistair Campbell and Rory Stewart, this week.

Stakeknife (far left, moustache) and Gerry Adams at the funeral of Brendan Davison

Gerry Adams carefully dodged a question about notorious British spy ‘Stakeknife’, who allegedly infiltrated the Provisional IRA during the Troubles, during a recent podcast interview.

The hosts quizzed Adams on the conflict in Northern Ireland as they mentioned the mole known as ‘Stakeknife’, who allegedly became head of the IRA’s internal security unit known as “the nutting squad” where he facilitated the murders of dozens of IRA informers.

Freddie Scappaticci pictured in west Belfast in 2003.

The double agent is believed to be the late Alfredo ‘Freddie’ Scappaticci, who denied being Stakeknife and left Northern Ireland in 2003 after he was identified as an alleged mole.

The west Belfast former bricklayer, aged in his 70s, died and was buried last month.

Adams was speaking on the podcast about the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement when Stakeknife was mentioned by co-host Rory Stewart.

“There have been half a million people born in this state since the Good Friday Agreement. Unless they have personal family connection to conflict, they have no memory (of it),” Adams explained.

“All these young kids have no memory of it. They’re living conflict-free. That’s the big, singular achievement for those young people.

“And then there are other people who would otherwise be dead if the conflict continued.”

Former soldier and Tory MP Stewart then jumped in to ask: “You did say not that long ago that the conflict could have gone on forever, and we’ve had recently the death of so-called ‘Stakeknife’, the infiltrator from security services. What’s your sense of how deeply your organisations were infiltrated by the security services?”

In his response, the 74-year-old avoided directly referencing Stakeknife or his alleged alias Scappaticci, whom he publicly backed in 2003 after several newspapers accused him of being the army informer.

“We always worked on the basis that the special branch was set up in Britain against the Fenians and one of their tactics was to recruit agents and informers,” Adams said.

“So, you always worked on the basis that there were people there who have been tricked, blackmailed, coerced, or they’ve been paid to work for the British or intelligence services. That’s the life that you live.”

Adams was then asked if he was ever “shocked or surprised” by the measures security services resorted to during this time and said that "everyone assumed” that the buildings at Stormont Estate in Belfast were wiretapped.

“You get to know as you go along. Our car was bugged. We famously brought a bug back to Leeds Castle to get back to Tony Blair. We found it at Connolly House.

“Interestingly, everyone assumed Castle Buildings are bugged. Even Government Ministers would take you to one side. It’s just part of where you are and that's the way it works.”

In the same interview, Adams claimed that “very few tears” would have been shed if the 1984 IRA Brighton bombing killed Margaret Thatcher.

Thatcher was uninjured in the attack on the Grand Hotel during the Conservative Party conference which killed MP Sir Anthony Berry, along with party chairman Eric Taylor, and the wives of three Tory MPs.

“There would be very few tears shed for Margaret Thatcher in Republican Ireland, or in many villages in Wales and working-class Scotland and England,” Adams said.

Asked if he would have been happy if she had died, he replied: “Happiness or happy is not a term I would use. The fact is, there was a war.

“Margaret Thatcher was notorious, not just for her presiding over the deaths of the hunger strikers which could have been easily resolved, by very simple improvements in the prison regime. But also because she was up front, and she was being the Iron Lady, and she was masquerading as being somebody who was indomitable, and so on.

“But, it’s done, it’s over, it’s gone. All of that was in the past.”