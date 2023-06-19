George Nkencho’s family to hear findings of Gsoc’s inquiry into fatal shooting

The officer who fired the fatal shots at George Nkencho (27) will also be told if he faces potential criminal or disciplinary sanctions, or whether he has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

George Nkencho was shot dead outside his home by a garda in December 2020

The family of a man shot dead by garda are expected to be informed today if the officer responsible for his death will face sanction.

The officer who fired the fatal shots at George Nkencho (27) will also be told if he faces potential criminal or disciplinary sanctions, or whether he has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

It is understood by the Sunday World that Mr Nkencho’s family have been invited to the offices of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) at 11.30am, when chairman Rory MacCabe is expected to outline the conclusions of its inquiry into the death.

Other gardaí involved in the incident will also be told simultaneously of the watchdog’s findings.

Mr Nkencho was shot dead at 12.35pm on December 30, 2020, on the porch of his home in Clonee, west Dublin, following a stand-off with gardaí during which he refused to drop a knife.

Gsoc investigated the circumstances of his death in its immediate aftermath.

It can recommend no further action if it finds gardaí have no case to answer; it can send a file to the office of the DPP, which could consider criminal charges; or it can make recommendations that some officers should be subject to disciplinary proceedings handled internally by An Garda Síochána.

The Nkencho family are represented by solicitor Phelim O’Neill, and the family’s legal counsel will attend the high-level meeting with Gsoc.

It had pledged to complete its investigation by December 2021, which was the first anniversary of Mr Nkencho’s death. However, Gsoc later announced it needed more time.

The circumstances of the shooting have been the subject of public debate.​

Mr Nkencho was shot dead following a confrontation with gardaí.

Some of his siblings witnessed the shooting as they were at the front door when an armed officer opened fire. Moments before, his sister Gloria Nkencho had tried to tell gardaí she could help and that her brother had a mental illness.

However, as officers tried to contain the potential for violence, she had to retreat inside.

Before the shooting, gardaí had tried to disarm him using a graduated policing response after he had allegedly attacked a shopkeeper, brandishing a knife at a Eurospar 23 minutes earlier.

Garda units arrived and followed him, repeatedly asking him to drop the knife. He refused and threatened officers when they tried to approach him.

By the time he reached his house, two members of the Armed Support Unit were at the scene and took over.

Armed officers were unaware it was his home and feared he could take the people inside hostage.

He was pepper-sprayed and there were two attempts to Taser him.

Mr Nkencho remained in possession of the knife and continued to threaten officers. Gardaí then opened fire.

Ms Nkencho told the Sunday Independent last year: “The main thing we want is transparency. We are looking for the highest level of accountability, not a slap on the wrist,” she said.

“What we would like is an admission that what happened shouldn’t have happened. A life was lost. There should have been another way for gardaí to take control of the situation other than to end my brother’s life.

“It is a matter for Gsoc to outline exactly what happened and whether the matter should be sent to the DPP.

“We do not have control over whether the report will be published but are hopeful it will be made public. We hope its findings can give us some closure.”