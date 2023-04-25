George Hook compares Paul Murphy far-right protest to Joan Burton incident

“Must be really tough. Imagine how Joan Burton felt?”

George Hook has compared the protest outside the home of Paul Murphy and his family to the infamous incident in 2015 when the TD was arrested for falsely imprisoning then Tánaiste Joan Burton at a water charges rally in Jobstown.

The former broadcaster and TV pundit took to Twitter in response to the far-right protest staged outside Mr Murphy’s house on Monday, while the People Before Profit politician, his partner Jess Spear and their newly-arrived baby Juniper were inside.

Deputy Murphy posted a photograph on Twitter showing a handful of people on the footpath outside his home carrying placards, with some reading: “Concerned Communities say NO.”

Writing on Twitter, the TD added: “Far right protesting outside our home right now.

"We were literally preparing to give our newborn baby a bath.”

In response to Mr Murphy’s tweet that had generated numerous comments, Hook wrote: “Must be really tough. Imagine how Joan Burton felt?” to which Murphy simply replied: “Classy”.

Hook’s tweet refers to how Joan Burton was trapped in her car in 2014 with her adviser amid chaotic scenes when protestors banged on the car and shouted abuse.

The TD was arrested the following year with six other men for falsely imprisoning the then Tánaiste at the heated water charges protest in Jobstown.

The charges were later dropped against him following a high-profile case in Dublin’s Central Criminal Courts.

Hook, clearly no fan of the Dublin TD tweeted at the time: “I hear Paul Murphy TD was arrested re the Joan Burton demo, while still in his pyjamas this morning. My heart weeps for him.”

Last year Murphy, said he had no regrets about how the 2014 Jobstown anti-water charges protests played out, claiming Socialist Party members played a "productive role" on the day.

Mr Murphy told the Irish Examiner's 'Let Me Tell You' podcast that, despite the fallout and subsequent court case, he does not regret how the day played out.

He said: "I think me and other members of the Socialist Party played a productive role on the day of the protest, that's the truth."

He later said it was “bizarre” to compare himself being attacked by right-wing protestors to how Joan Burton was treated at the water charge march in 2014.

Last September, Mr Murphy said he was assaulted leaving Leinster House as he was exiting the building to join a protest against defective apartments.

People later compared the two incidents online, but Mr Murphy said this is a “bizarre” thing to do, as one was a “community protest” and the protest where he was attacked was fuelled by members of the far-right.

"I think it is utterly bizarre that you are attempting to suggest that there is an equivalence between a community protest against water charges eight years ago and the far right who are physically attacking me,” he told Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show.

“I have always opposed any abuse, I have never participated in any of that.

“The jury found that I engaged in peaceful, civil disobedience, sitting down on a road, that that is not the same as far right abuse.

"It’s not about what happened to me, I’m absolutely grand but there are people being attacked by these people.”

The People Before Profit TD said didn’t think anyone would draw an equivalence between the two protests.

“No I didn’t think anyone would go there at all, I assume most people don't draw an equivalence between a community protest,” he said.

"There’s no allegation of assault against me, and me being arrested for false imprisonment for a sit down protest which I was subsequently cleared after a jury trial, I don't think people would draw that.

"People understand the danger that the far right represents.

“I think most people can differentiate between a community protest and the right people have to protest, which there was a trial and everyone was cleared of criminal charges.”