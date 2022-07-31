‘Gentleman’ Tipperary carpenter dies from injuries after falling off roof
Tributes have been paid to a carpenter who passed away from his injuries after falling off a roof.
Mark McKenna (55) suffered serious injuries while working on a house near Thurles in County Tipperary a fortnight ago on July 15. He passed away from his injuries in Cork University Hospital at the weekend.
Paying tribute Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletic Club said: ‘’Moycarkey Coolcroo AC are saddened to hear of the passing of former club athlete Mark McKenna.
"Mark competed with the club in the 1980s, a highlight of which was winning the Tipperary Community Games in the 1500m and representing Club and County at the Community Games Finals in Mosney, Co.Meath.”
Independent TD Michael Lowry said: ”I extend my sincere condolences to the McKenna family and to all who mourn the passing of Mark. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Another local councillor Sean Ryan (FF) said ‘’Mark was a gentleman. Sincere sympathy to all the McKenna family at this sad time’.”
Mr McKenna is survived by his mother Lily, brothers Michael, Paul and Liam, sisters Elizabeth, Deirdre, Claire, Mary, Siobhan, Helen and Catherine.
His funeral mass takes place on Tuesday morning in Two Mile Borris Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
