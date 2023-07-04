Generous locals raise whopping €1.2m to buy vital MRI machine for Mullingar Hospital

Last year alone, the HSE forked a whopping €55,000 for taxis to ferry patients from Mullingar to other hospitals.

Generous locals helped the Friends of Regional Mullingar Hospital raise the cash after the HSE agreed to provide a building and staff it if the money could be raised.

Despite being the Midlands’ dedicated stroke centre and having busy A&E, paediatric and maternity units, the Westmeath hospital did not have a MRI scanner and patients had to travel to Tullamore or further afield for scans.

Last year alone, the HSE forked a whopping €55,000 for taxis to ferry patients from Mullingar to other hospitals. This figure doesn’t include the cost of paying staff members who sometimes need to accompany patients.

And more vulnerable patients had to wait for ambulance transfers, putting strain on the National Ambulance Service. Chairperson of Friends of Regional Mullingar Hospital, John McGrath, explained: “They have to wait for a slot in Tullamore, then try and get an ambulance transfer that lines up with it.”

The machine at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is also not suitable for children who must undergo anaesthesia for an MRI, meaning ill kids sometimes faced waiting lists of up to two years for screening in Dublin or desperate parents had to try and fund a private scan.

The scanner arrives at Mullingar Hospital. Photo: Facebook

Mullingar Hospital has also been dealing with an influx of people from further afield, in particular Roscommon and Meath, due downgrading of services at Roscommon University Hospital and Navan Hospital.

The machine arrived on June 20 and is being installed and it’s hoped it will be operational by late July or early August.

A building was erected by the HSE to house it and a commitment has been made to have enough staff to carry out the scans.

Grateful spokesperson John told sundayworld.com “We just want to say thank you to the locals for their support.”

The group have spent six years collecting cash for the machine with fundraisers and events, big and small across the locality.

They were initially told the cost would be €850,000 but decided to set a goal of €950,000 out of caution. The overall cost rose to €1.2m and the group have taken out out a loan to cover VAT fees, however, they will be reimbursed for these.

John, who is from Mullingar town, revealed a crucial fundraiser raising a whopping €250,000 was a major contribution which set the ball rolling.

And a bake sale managed to rake in €16,000 with generous givers emptying their pockets and wallets to assist the appeal.

Everything from Christmas stalls, raffles, mini-marathons, non-uniform days and crazy hair days in school helped the group inch towards their overall goal.

It’s not the first challenging endeavour the group have taken on either, having previously raised money for a computerised tomography (CT) scanner for the machine and recently also provided €30,000 to upgrade it.

Retiree John first got involved with the group after a diabetes diagnosis and later became chairperson. Having worked for Eircom for years, managing multiple buildings, he was keen to lend his organisational skills and give back to the hospital and community that helped him manage his illness.

He says the MRI scanner should help free up beds at the hospital as patients can be discharged sooner and it will contribute to better physical and mental health outcomes also.