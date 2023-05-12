Gender-neutral uniform part of changes as famous Dublin boys’ school opens to girls

The uniform code will be gender neutral, and students will have the option of wearing trousers or a skirt.

Principal Seán Stack and incoming first-years Jayden Keogh (12) and Ruby Fay (12) in their new Joey's uniforms. Photo: Steve Humphreys

When a famous boys’ secondary school decided to open enrolments to girls, there was no shortage of applicants.

After 135 years, it will be a big change at St Joseph’s in Fairview, Dublin, when it welcomes its first female students in September.

Of the 50 first-years enrolled for the next school year at what is popularly known as Joeys, 18 are girls.

In going co-educational, the school, which already has an impressive reputation for welcoming children with special educational needs, is further embracing diversity.

The uniform code will be gender neutral, and students will have the option of wearing trousers or a skirt.

While not the first school to have a flexible uniform policy, it is another indication of the growing inclusivity within the education system.

For one of the most famous Christian Brothers’ schools in the country, the decision to go co-ed involved much internal discussion and external consultation to gauge demand for places.

They identified a shortage of second-level places locally for girls and some demand to keep siblings together, while the school also has a strong focus on Stem subjects, including robotics and coding.

St Joseph’s is pioneering the PTech programme, an industry-led initiative that allows students to integrate elements of degree-level learning and paid work experience in their post-primary education.

Principal Séan Stack said they recognised there was an opportunity to offer something to the community.

When they opened admissions for September, they received more than double the number of applications for the 50 places – a leap in interest from the years before the co-ed announcement.

When it came to deciding uniform policy, they worked with existing students and the incoming class.

“They wanted a shirt, but not a tie, and they wanted open collars. They also wanted a jumper. The girls very much wanted to have the option of both a skirt and trousers,” Mr Stack said.

When the board of management discussed the matter, it was decided boys too should have the choice.

In visits to local primary schools to chat with incoming students, the principal also discussed subjects and sports to allow for planning to meet everyone’s needs.

The plans include a home economics room, but it is not the arrival of the girls that has triggered that.

“We’ve life skills classes and students are already doing cooking in a kitchenette, so we already see a demand for home economics,” Mr Stack said.

Joey’s numbers two taoisigh among past pupils – John A Costello and Charles Haughey.