Gender critical author Helen Joyce to speak on ‘draconian’ Hate Speech bill in Seanad

“When a crime has no definition, anyone can be found guilty. And that’s what’s going to happen”

Gender critical author Helen Joyce has urged people to speak up as she revealed she is due to talk to the Seanad about the “dangerous and draconian” Hate Speech bill.

The controversial Irish journalist and author of ‘Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality’ said she is flying to Dublin to debate the bill that is currently making its way through the Irish parliament.

“It’s already passed the lower house (Dáil) and is now being presented to the Seanad,” she explained in a series of tweets.

“Anyone interested in freedom of speech, wherever you are, SPEAK UP – this affects YOU.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“When a crime has no definition, anyone can be found guilty. And that’s what’s going to happen if this bill becomes law, because it criminalises ‘hate’ without defining it.

Joyce, who is currently director of advocacy for campaign group Sex Matters, adds: “Among the protected characteristics in this law is ‘gender’, defined as: ‘The gender which a person expresses as the person’s preferred gender, or with which the person identifies, and includes transgender, and a gender other than those of male and female’.

“It is likely to criminalise voicing views that risk resulting in ‘hatred’ (remember, there’s no definition of this!) towards male people who want access to women’s changing rooms and sports because they feel female. Penalty: up to five years in jail.”

She also claims it will be a crime to possess material that is “likely to incite violence or hatred against a person or a group of persons”.

“Unless you can prove that you don’t intend to disseminate that material, it will be presumed that you do intend to do so,” she argued.

“This bill is literally Orwellian: it creates an undefined offence of thought crime. As Ireland is the European HQ for most social media companies, it will have huge implications for what is allowable in conversations on trans ideology on social media all across Europe.”

The proposed Criminal Justice Bill has already drawn criticism from around the world, including Donald Trump Jr who labelled the proposed legislation as “insane".

Introduced before the Oireachtas by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, the proposed legislation seeks to introduce new laws in an attempt to tackle hate crimes.

It also expands provisions around the issues of gender identity and disability.

Proponents of this new legislation argue that Ireland's current laws are outdated.

Given the advent of social media, they feel that greater restrictions need to be enforced around what they describe as 'hate speech'.

Those who disagree with the bill argue that it goes too far and could potentially stifle citizens' rights to free speech.

However, Minister McEntee argues that freedom of speech does not entitle a person to have the ability to participate in hate speech.

She has said the State needs to protect those who are "constantly in fear of abuse simply because of who they are."

If a person is found guilty of hate speech, Minster McEntee's bill could see the defendant spend a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.

Hate speech is currently defined as those purposefully targeted due to prejudice against their age, ability, ethnicity, religion, nationality, sexual orientation or gender.

Prosecutors will also be given increased powers, with the issuing of convictions made all the easier by their newfound ability to rely on the use of hostile slurs, gestures or symbols in court.

The son of former US President Donald Sr. labelled the proposed legislation as "insane", whilst Twitter owner Elon Musk declared it a “massive attack on the freedom of speech".

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said that in general, “we support those changes as they are designed to make the law more effective and protect vulnerable groups from attack".

However, they added they are "advocating against the inclusion of an offence that would criminalise the possession and preparation of material that would incite hatred”.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris, responding to claims that the introduction of the legislation was a slippery slope for the rights of Irish citizens, said, “it’s absolutely your right to say offensive things.

“But it's absolutely not your right to say something that incites hatred or danger towards another person".

Last year, Gonville & Caius College in Cambridge came under fire over a discussion involving Joyce, set to be held at the College.

The event, titled ‘Criticising gender-identity ideology: what happens when speech is silenced’, was to feature Joyce being interviewed about her interest in the “controversial subject of gender-identity ideology” and the positive and negative reactions to her work.

The planned event prompted outrage among students, some of whom accuse Joyce of being a “TERF” (a trans exclusionary radical feminist).

That term, considered offensive by some, refers to the beliefs of gender critical feminists, who tend to be sceptical of some claims made by trans activists. They are also concerned about the implications of allowing people who were assigned male at birth into women’s spaces.