Gas leak in apartments in Creeslough, Donegal is likely to have caused blast

A gas leak in one of the apartments over an Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough, Co. Donegal, is likely to have been the source of the massive explosion that claimed the lives of 10 people, a fire safety expert said yesterday.

If this is found to have been the case, the ignition point for the blast may have been something as ordinary as a light switch being flicked.

The source continued: “It this does turn out to be the case, the gas would have ignited and then exploded out from the point where the source of the leak was,” he said.

“If you had a leak from the petrol station, say if gas had built up in the drains underneath, you would have seen a lot more ground damage.

“Whereas, with this one, looking at damage to the building, it appears the majority of the damage came from midway up the building.

“The investigation into the cause of the blast won’t begin in earnest until everyone is taken out of the building.

“But the fact the people on the ground weren’t concerned about further blasts, would indicate they were able to cut off the supply and shut down the leak.”

Asked if it will be possible to locate the exact source of the leak, the expert said the extensive damage caused to the building will make this task extremely difficult.

A building at the centre of the horrific explosion

But he said a number of avenues will be looked at by investigators in an attempt to narrow this down.

“It’s routine in investigations like this one for the inspections and service records of all the relevant equipment from the gas tank to the consumer units to be looked at.

“That would be the first thing that’s looked at, and then you would do as detailed an examination as possible of the consumer units and meters and examine what went into the individual apartments.

“All the meters should be in an around average, but if one differed drastically from the others, you’d be looking at that one then.

“Unfortunately, looking at the images of the scene, the physical evidence available to investigators will be less than what they would have liked.”

Asked about the mechanics of the explosion, and why there was no evidence of a fireball or scorch marks to the surroundings, the source said: “For a blast like this to occur, there had to be a sufficient build-up of gas.

Locals console each other in Creeslough, Co Donegal

“Propane and butane have a fairly wide explosive range.

“You’d be taking anywhere from five to 45pc and if you turned on a light, with that kind of mix in one of those apartments, it’s going to explode.

“The fact that there are any scorch marks or there is no evidence of a fireball is of no relevance at all.

“All of the fuel would have been consumed in the initial explosion.

“And the energy wave from the expanding gas wave effectively blows the flame out.”

Speaking at press conference outside Milford Garda Station yesterday, gardai said they believe the explosion was a “tragic accident” and say it is the largest number of civilian casualties seen in decades in the region.

Superintendent David Kelly said: “At this point in time, we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this, but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.

“We are following certain investigative angles but, for operational reasons, I am not going into that.”

The service station at the bottom of the building is owned by the local Lafferty family.

Danny Martin Lafferty runs the shop, while his sister Annette operates the post office just adjacent to the service station. Neither was injured in the blast.

The Sunday World spoke briefly yesterday with a relative of the siblings but he said he was too upset to speak.

“It’s too early to say anything,” he said “and it will be for a long time to come. It’s too raw.”

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal

The complex also houses a number of other small businesses, including a hairdressing salon.

It’s understood a number of people who were in the rear of the filling station – including deli workers and a number of shop staff – survived the blast.

Locals told yesterday how, as devastating as the blast had been, it could have been even worse.

“My daughter had been up in the shop not five minutes before it happened,” one woman said.

“I live in an estate down in the town when I heard the blast.

“My wee one was up at a friend’s house and she phoned me to say the shop had collapsed, so we ran up then because we didn’t know who had been caught up in it.

Members of the emergency services at the scene of the explosion

“We didn’t know whether our own family members had been caught up in it.

“This was 3pm on a Friday afternoon, so the shop would have been really busy.

“The school closes at 3pm, and it happened at about 3.15pm, and Friday is treat day for a lot of the kids.

“A lot of them go in there to spend their money after school.”

“As bad as this is … it could have been even worse.”