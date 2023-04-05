Gary Lineker explains what happened when he soiled himself on pitch versus Ireland

‘I'd not been very well the night previous’

Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker, has finally revealed what exactly happened when he soiled himself on the pitch versus Ireland at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

The former English international striker suffered the embarrassing incident live in front of the world during Ireland’s opening game of the tournament, when the Republic drew 1-1 with the English and Lineker had opened the scoring.

Kevin Sheedy went on to equalize in the 73rd minute.

Speaking on the BBC’s flagship premier league show at the weekend, Gary described what happened before he found himself in need of a toilet on the pitch.

“I'd not been very well the night previous,' he said.

Lineker played the game despite not feeling 100 pc but things did not go according to plan, despite him netting the opener.

“But I didn't tell anyone because I wanted to play. 15 minutes in the second half I start cramping and I think ‘oh christ I'm in a s*it load of pain here.’

Gary's impression of the famous moment.

“The ball goes out on their left hands side and I kind of did a lunge at it and as I did that I kind of relaxed.

“And it's just gone ‘boof’ and I've gone ‘Oh my God’. And I'm sat there on the ground and it's all there,” Gary explained.

Ex Man City defender and fellow host, Micah Richards, then interrupted to say:

“This is one of the best stories you’ve ever told.”

Lineker further described his embarrassment at the unfortunate turn of events.

“You can see me look up and Gary Stevens comes over and I remember him going ‘Links what's wrong’.

"And I went ‘I've s*at myself’. I felt like crying. Thank God we had the dark blue shorts on and not the white ones,” Lineker joked.

The former Three Lions and ex-Barcelona talisman has also been in the news recently over tweets relating to Britain’s migrant policy.

“There is no huge influx (of migrants). We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?” Gary wrote last month.

A massive row then erupted involving politicians, his employer and members of the public which saw the BBC announce the presenter would “step back” from presenting Match of the Day, until agreement could be reached on his use of social media.

After many fellow presenters suspended themselves from their respective shows and resolution was found, Gary was returned to the fray, before happily going on to explain his stinker versus Ireland.